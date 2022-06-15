Big Lake Man Sentenced in Undercover Child Sex Sting

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Big Lake man who was caught in an undercover sting involving online chat rooms and the solicitation of a child.

The judge has sentenced 33-year-old Matthew Piram to a stay of imposition. He'll be on probation for five years and must register as a predatory offender.

Court records show Piram messaged a decoy account set up by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force last September. Piram was accused of soliciting, who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, to engage in sexual conduct.

According to the charges, the initial conversation began in late September and transitioned from a social media app to a private email Piram shared with the undercover officer.

After completing the investigation, officers went to Piram's home and arrested him.

Piram pleaded guilty to felony engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct with a child back in March.

