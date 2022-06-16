The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Lady Slipper Ride and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Get out and enjoy yourself this weekend with some family fun. Take the family to see a movie on the big screen with the Kids Dream Summer Film Series, enjoy Hemker Park and Zoo's Brew at the Zoo event, celebrate Juneteenth in St. Cloud, take a ride on the Lake Wobegon Trail and catch a baseball game at Joe Faber Field. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Kids Dream Family Film Series
Grab the family and head to Marcus Theatres in Waite Park this weekend. You and your family can see some of your family movies on the big screen. On Thursday, the theatre will wrap up it's showing of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. Follow Peter's family on this second installment of this beloved children's book turned film. Then starting on Sunday the Theatre will kick off it's next film for the week in Trolls World Tour. Tickets are just $3 and show times will vary so find the one that best fits your family.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, June 16th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 19th, 10:00 a.m.
- 2
Brew at the ZooFreeport
Camels, otters, flamingo's oh my! See all your favorite animals upclose at the Hemker Park and Zoo. This week is their annual Brew at the Zoo event where you can take part in a fantastic evening of beer, wine and spirits sampling. There will also be live music, food for sale, a silent auction and of course animals. The event takes place on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. VIP Tickets are $80.00 and includes fast check in, meet & greets, VIP Lounge, take home gift. This is a rain or shine event and all fund from the event will go toward supporting the Guardians of Conservation.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, June 16th, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
St. Cloud JuneteenthSt. Cloud
Join the Higher Works Collaborative in celebrating the 25th Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Lake George Municipal Park this Friday! This is an afternoon and evening full of live music, games, activities, vendors, a grill off, health clinics, and more! The theme this year is A Salute to Black Women, acknowledging their strengths and accomplishments within the St. Cloud community. It’s fun for the whole family and everybody is welcome!
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, June 17th, 3:00 p.m.
- 4
Lady Slipper Nature RideAvon
See the Minnesota State Flower, the Pink and White Showy Lady’s Slipper in full bloom this weekend. The Annual Lady Slipper Nature Ride is back this Saturday. This is a short ride – about 6 miles round trip- which will take you to see the beautiful lady’s slipper orchids growing along the Lake Wobegon Trail. It’s a free ride, but donations will be accepted. Ride begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Lake Woebgon Trailhead in Avon.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, June 18th, 8:00 a.m.
- 5
St. Cloud RoxSt. Cloud
You're St. Cloud Rox will have one home game this weekend and they want you to be a part of the fun! The team will face the Mankato Moondogs at Joe Faber Field! The Rox are off to one of their best starts and you don't want to miss the action. Tickets are just $10 and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, June 18th, 6:05 p.m.