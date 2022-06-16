The Weekender: Brew at the Zoo, Lady Slipper Ride and More!

Camels, otters, flamingo's oh my! See all your favorite animals upclose at the Hemker Park and Zoo. This week is their annual Brew at the Zoo event where you can take part in a fantastic evening of beer, wine and spirits sampling. There will also be live music, food for sale, a silent auction and of course animals. The event takes place on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. VIP Tickets are $80.00 and includes fast check in, meet & greets, VIP Lounge, take home gift. This is a rain or shine event and all fund from the event will go toward supporting the Guardians of Conservation.