Two Days of Fun in Avon for Spunktacular Days

AVON -- Avon will celebrate with its annual Spunktacular Days on Friday and Saturday.

There's a food court, beer garden, and kids' activities on both days.

Friday includes the 4th annual car show starting at 5:00 p.m. and live music starting at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday there's a 5K and 1K run/walk, the Lady Slipper Nature Ride, and a craft fair. The parade starts at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, followed by live music with the band Pandemic at 8:30 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.