Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.

Some of these things seem like they are a natural part of showing affection to your pet, and actually they will be seen as a form of aggression in some cases. And one of these things I do ALL OF THE TIME. Keep in mind that not all dogs are the same, and some might be ok with it, but it's a good rule of thumb to think before you do this.

I'm talking about touching your dogs face. I do that a lot, and had no idea that it wasn't something that you should be doing. Some dogs see that as an aggressive move. A better thing to do is to pet them from the neck down, or rub them behind the ears. They do really like that. Many people (me included) will pat your dogs head when they do something good. Don't- same problem. Give them a treat, or just remember the below the neck rule.

Stare downs- this can also be seen as an aggressive move. I stare my dog in the eyes a lot. Bad move. Well, geez, I just thought we were playing a game. He usually loses, by the way.

Using words instead of body language. Dogs are much better with observing body language than they are with anything that you may say. Sometimes the way your body is can be differing from what you are saying according to what your dog is seeing. It's best to be consistent. Like pointing with the word go or come or whatever it is. Just be consistent.

Hugging your pet. Some people do this, but it can seem like you are restricting your pets movement, and again can be seen as aggression.

There are so many things that can be good or bad- but in the end it does depend on what's working with your pet. All dogs have different personalities, and it's best to figure out what works and what doesn't with your pet. Here are some more things that could be questionable behavior when it comes to your dog.

