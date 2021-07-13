Waite Park Officially Opens The Ledge, First Concert This Friday

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has officially opened their newest outdoor concert venue.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held at The Ledge Amphitheater Tuesday.

Mayor Rick Miller says they've put in a lot of time and effort over the last seven years to help make this one of the more unique venues in the state.

We think we are going to draw not only people from central Minnesota, but all around Minnesota and even the five state area. I also think we will draw some people from Canada. I really do believe this venue will draw people from all over.

The total cost for the metro area's newest entertainment venue was about $12 million with the money coming from the half-cent sales tax as well as state bonding money.

The city hopes the amphitheater will draw around 60,000 to 80,000 people in a normal year, which would have an $8 million to $9 million economic impact annually.

People are excited to watch a concert here. I think some of these groups are probably more popular, like the Beach Boys, but I think once people see this venue, word will spread and create even more excitement.

The Ledge features a separate VIP area next to the main stage, reserved seating for corporate events, a separate space with a kitchen for the performers and their crews, five dressing rooms, and seating in the general admission area for up to 4,300 people.

The Ledge Ampitheater in Waite Park will be hosting its first show on Friday with the tribute band "Rock Gods". Tickets cost $27.50 in advance and are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.

Other notable acts this summer include The Beach Boys, and a stage production of Cinderella presented by Great Theatre.