Town Ball Weekly

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

THE TRADITIONAL FIRE WORKS GAME “Friday July 2” NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS VS. THE BLUFFTON BRAVES

BLUFFTON BRAVES 4 NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS 0

(Friday July 2nd @ New York Mills (Russ Jacobson Field)

There was once again an estimated 1,000 people in attendance before the big fire works show. I myself recall as a bat boy attending this game I believe for the first time in 1965. So it is a strong tradition that has only grown over the years. The managers reported very little fire works during the game. What is unique with these two teams is either most players went to high school together or in Wadena. So they have competed in several sports and activities for a number of years for some of them. Another unique thing is the Player/Manager is also the Head High School baseball at New York Mills. They earned 2nd place in the state tourney this past spring.

The starting pitcher for the Braves was Jake Dykhoff, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Cousin Justin Dykhoff threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Player/Manager Dustin Geiser closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Braves offense was led by Jake Dykhoff, he went 4-for-5 with a double, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Josh Dykhoff went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Justin Dykhoff went 1-for-4 and Kevin Tumberg went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Kyle Hamann went

1-for-4 and he scored a run and Peyton Rondesvedt went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Hank Tellers went 1-for-5 and Cody Geiser earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Millers offense was led by Austin Maneval and Derik Gaudette, they both went 1-for-3 and earned a walk and Derik was hit by a pitch. Tyler Patron and Adam Patron both went 1-for-4.

The Millers starting pitcher was Derik Gaudette, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Maneval threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

CENTRAL VALLEY STANDINGS

NORTH

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11-2

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10-3

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7-5 NICHOLAS NICKS 2-10

SOUTH

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8-5

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8-5

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2-10

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2-11

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4

(Friday July 9th @ Watkins)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League foe the Nicks, on a walk off single. They collected ten hits, including a double and a triple to back their pitchers. Righty Justin Thompson started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Block threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Lincoln Haugen, he went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. The Clippers catcher LIncoln had the walk off single to score Carter Block from second base. Nolan Geislinger went 4-for-5 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Justin Thompson went 1-for-4 with a double. Brendan Ashton was credited for an RBI, Kevin Kramer was hit by a pitch, Carter Block earned a walk and he scored the winning run. Landon Neiman scored a run and Gavin Mathies had a sacrifice.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was veteran lefty Travis Hanson, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Nick Howen, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Damian Lincoln went 2-for-4 for an RBI and No. 32 went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. No. 24 went

2-for-4 and he scored a run and Travis Hanson had a sacrifice. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Connor Lincoln scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

(Saturday July 10th @ St. NIcholas)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League foes the Nicks, backed by ten hits, including four doubles, errorless defense. They put up four big runs in the seventh inning to give their veteran lefty, player manager Matt Geislinger good support. He started on the hill, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Matt’s little brother Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 2-for-3 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went

1-for-4 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Heath Kramer went 1-for-4 and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-5, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger earned a walk and he scored two runs, Landon Neiman earned a walk and Myles Dziengel scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Nick Howen, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Bautch threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued five walks.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-4, Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Damian Lincoln had a sacrifice.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7

(Sunday July 11th @ Kimball)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by thirteen hits, including four doubles, one triple and a home run. The starting pitcher Zach Dingmann threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw

2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by Scott Marquardt, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brain Marquardt went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run and Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Bautch threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by James Anderson, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Mike Mooney went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Tyler Bautch scored a run. Dusty Schultzetenberg went

2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Gwost went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Mitch Gwost earned a walk. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Travis Laudenbach went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 12 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1 (7 innings)

(Sunday July 11th @ Cold Spring)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles and a home run, with nine collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was righty Eli Backes, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Lardy closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rockies offense was led by lefty Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Player/Manager, veteran David Jonas went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Blake Tylutki went

1-for-1 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Trevor Lardy went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he scored a run, Sam Distal went 1-for-1, Brady Linn earned a walk and he scored a run and Evan Acheson scored two runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner O’Lean threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. The Hawks offense was led by Tanner O’Lean, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-3. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-3, David and Stephen Pennertz both earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

(Sunday July 11th @ Luxemburg)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including four home runs and two doubles. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw the final three innings to earn the save. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Luke Harren, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Derrik Orth went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned three walks. Noah Grove went 2-for-4 with a home run and JT Harren went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he earned a walk. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Josh Lancot went 1-for-4.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Klinefelter, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, and he recorded a strikeout. Mitch Wieneke threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Wieneke, he went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Rudy Notch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Kole Klaphake went 1-for-1. Colton Fruth went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-4, Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-3 and Nick Schmidt was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY STANDINGS

WEST

SARTELL MUSKIES 10-0

JOSEPH JOES 7-4

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7-6

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6-6

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1-11

EAST

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10-1

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 7-4

BECKER BANDITS 4-6

ROGER RED DEVILS 2-9

ALBERTIVLLE VILLAINS 1-10

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 15 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 1 (7 Innings)

(Friday July 9th @ Monticello)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Villains, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. They were aided by thirteen walks, this gave their starting pitcher Thomas VanCulin very good support. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave four hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jon Affeldt threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Thomas VanCulin, he went 1-for-3 with a grand slam for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Danny Blackstone went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Alex Otto went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Blackstone was credited for an RBI, he earned four walks, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Brayden Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Jack Seibert earned two walks and he scored two runs and Bill Affeldt earned a walk.

The Villains starting pitcher was Eli Schaffer, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded a strikeout. Logan Eisentrager threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks and he recored two strikeouts. Carson Andrews threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded four walks.

The Villains offense was led by Brady Yakesh, he went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Justin Cornell earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-4, Nick Dinkel went 1-for-1, Eli Schaffer went 1-for-3 and Logan earned a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

(Sunday July 11th @ Sartell)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, in walk off fashion. They collected nine hits, including four doubles and good defense. The Stone Poneys got Kade Lewis on base by of a single and Zack Overboe collected his second double of the game to drive in Kade from first base. Starting pitcher for the Stone Poneys was rookie, righty Tyler Hemmesch, he threw seven innings, he gave up just three hits, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Max Koprek threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Zach Overboe, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 1-for-4 and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Kade Lewis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer had a stolen base.

The Joes starting pitcher was Lukas Nyberg, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw the final inning in relief, he gave up three hits, one and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Lukas Theisen went

1-for-3 with a triple, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Noah Bissett earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 12 MONTICELLO POLECATS 11

(Sunday July 11th @ Clearwater)

The Rivers Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats in a comeback effort. Backed by seventeen hits, including two home runs and three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Andrew Nefs, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Augie Rodriguez threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Justin Houge went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 3-for-5 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ty Carper went 2-for-6 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Cory Schmidt went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 1-for-5. Cole Gueningsman went 2-for-6 with two stolen bases. Jack Grell went 1-for-6, he had a stolen base and he scored run and Nick Proshek went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jace Pribyl threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Revenig threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Jaxon Axelberg, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Michael Olson went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Keenan Macek went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Tupy went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Jace Pribyl went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Tommy Blackstone had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Danny Blackstone went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jack Seibert went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Michael Revenig had two sacrifice bunts.

JOSEPH JOES 11 ROGERS RED DEVILS 4

(Saturday July 10th @ St. Joe)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by seventeen hits, including one home run, six doubles. They did put up six big runs in the fourth inning and they never looked back. Their starting pitcher Isaac Benesh threw four innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded ten strikeouts. Andrew Weisser threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for five big RBIs. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for4- with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Sam Schneider went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Andrew Rott went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 4-for-6 with a double and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. John Huebsch went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Brandon Bissett was hit by a pitch. Tanner Blommer earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Bryan McCallum, he threw a complete game, he gave up seventeen hits, eleven runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Brady Johnson and Joe Bue, both went 1-for-4 for an RBI and each scored a run. Luke Selken went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Ripley went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Welle went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Dustin Carlson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Bjork earned three walks.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 10 BECKER BANDITS 0 (7 Innings)

(Saturday July 10th @ Clearwater)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fourteen hits, including six doubles and a pair of triples. Their starting pitcher Ty Carper threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jackson Layer, he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ty Carper went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-2 with a triple for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run.Callan Henkemyer went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Nick Proshek went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Justin Houge went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Hunter Holewa went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Agresto scored a run.

The Bandits starting pitcher Andrew Kolbinger threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up fourteen hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by: Luke Schumacher, Nolan Murphy, Wyatt Flint and Andrew Kolbinger all went 1-for-3 and Jacob Bernstein earned a walk.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

(Saturday July 10th @ Big Lake)

The Lake Cafe defeated the Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including a home run and two doubles. Preston Schlegel started on the mound for the Lake Cafe, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lake Cafe was led on offense by Dallas Miller, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Dustin Wilcox had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-1 with a double. Sam Dokkebakken went 2-for-4 for a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Chad Boeckman went 1-for-3 and Trey Teige went 1-for-4. Travis Hednrickson went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Teige went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Alex Kreiling, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Jake Samuelson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Ben Brown went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brett Knudsen went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he had a stolen base. Matt Korte went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nick Hamak went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice and Jackson Phillippi had a sacrifice. Brock Brown went 1-for-4, Ian Jungels went

1-for-5 and Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk and he had a sacrifice.

BECKER BANDITS 16 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 8

(Sunday July 11th @ Becker)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by six hits, including four doubles and a home run. They put up six runs in the seventh inning to give Weston Schug their starting pitcher very good support. He threw

5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cameron Fischer went 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Wyatt Flint, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for six big RBIs and he earned two walks. Dalton Fouquette went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mitch Louden went 4-for-6 with a double for an RBI and he scored three runs. Matt Krenz went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Weston Schug went 3-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Connor Rolf went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Luke Schumacher went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Mike Smith, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Samuelson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Jackson Phillip threw two innings, he gave up eight hits and seven runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brock Brown went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and Todd Van Erp went 3-for-5. Ian Jungles went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Brown went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jackson Phillip went 2-for-5 and Mike Smith had a sacrifice. Matt Krepp was hit twice by a pitch and Andrew Finneman went 1-for-4.

LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 11 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0

(Sunday July 11th @ Rogers)

The Lake Cafe defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by eight walks. There wasn’t any info in regards on the Lake Cafe pitchers.

The Lake Cafe offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 2-for-2 with triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schegal went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Miller went

1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Holthaus earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Matthew Chuba was credited for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Teige earned a walk and he scored two runs, Sam Dokkebakken earned two walks and he scored a run. No. 22 went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Trey Teige earned a walk.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Luke Selken, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, nine runs and he issued seven walks. Tyler Hanson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued one walk. Eric Simon, Dustin Carlson and Adam Kruger all went 1-for-2 for the Red Devils.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 4 LAKE CAFE BIG LAKE 3

(Wednesday July 7th @ Big Lake)

No information from either teams was available

STEARNS COUNTY

NORTH

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8-4

NEW MUNICH SIVLERSTREAKS 7-5

MEIRE GROVE GROVES 7-5

ELROSA SAINTS 5-7

GREENWALD CUBS 1-11

SOUTH

MARTIN MARTINS 10-1

RICHMOND ROYALS 8-4

LAKER HENRY LAKERS 6-6

FARMING FLAMES 6-5

ROSCOE RANGER 1-11

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

(Saturday July 10th @ New Munich)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by eight hits and aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was lefty Ty Reller, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Will Funk threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued one walk.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Caden Sand went 3-for-4 for an RBI and Adam Stangler was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keagan Stangler was credited for an RBI and Logan Funk went

1-for-2, he earned two walk and he scored two runs. Jacob Hinnenkamp went

1-for-2, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases, a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Carter Birr went 1-for-5 and Chad Funk had a sacrifice.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Sam Hopfer, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig went 3-for-4 and Sam Hopfer earned two walks. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4 for an RBI, Matt Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4.

FARMING FLAMES 15 RICHMOND ROYALS 8

(Saturday July 10th @ Richmond)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Royals, backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Adam Winkels, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one run, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tylor Schroeder threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Ethan Navratil went 4-for-5 with two home runs for six RBIs and he scored four runs. Isaac Nett went 5-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Cody Fourre went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and Tylor Schroeder earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Brad Mergen went 1-for-4 and he earned two walks and Cody Mergen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Robert Schleper went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dylan Panek earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI, Hunter Mergen and Carey Shay both scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Logan Aleshire threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Larson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Trent Gertken, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5 with a home run and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Cam Miller went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Primus earned three walks and he scored a run, Dusty Adams earned a walk and he scored a run and Kenny Mooney scored a run.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 7 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

(Sunday July 11th @ Meire Grove)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up a pair of hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Alex Welle, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Josh Roelike went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 with a double. Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Colton Meyer went 1-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored two runs, Kurt Marthaler was hit by a pitch and Josh Olmsheid scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Jim Thull, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Stangler threw an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Hunter Rademacher went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Stangler went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jacob Hinnenkamp was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Rieland was credited for an RBI. Chad Funk earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Funk earned a pair of walks.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3

(Sunday July 11th @ Lake Henry)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Martins, backed by nine hits, including a home run and aided by six walks. The starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 1-for-4 with home run for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Colin Spooner went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig went

1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Dingman went 4-for-4 and he earned a walk, Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4. Weston Brinkman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and Carter Wessel scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Ryan Messer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Avery Schmitz had a sacrifice and was credited for an RBI, Ryan Schlangen went 2-for-4 and Zach Moritz earned a walk and he scored two runs.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (10 Innings)

(Friday July 9th @ Elrosa)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers in extra innings. This was backed by six timely hits, seven walks and a home run, this provided support for righty Jackson Peter. He started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Wyatt Steffensen threw 5 1/3 innings to earned the win, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, he scored the walk off run. Will VanBeck went 2-for-5 and Derek Wiener went 1-for-5. Wyatt Stevensen went 1-for-3 and Brandon Roelike earned two walks. Ethan Vogt as a pinch hitter earned the biggest walk of the game, that forced in the winning run. Kevin Kuefler earned two walks and he scored one walk. Matt Schmitz and Gavin Kampsen both earned a walk, Peyton Winter had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher Russel Leyendecker threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Schleper threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Nick Hommerding, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Austin Pauls went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jordan Schleper went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Athmann went 2-for-5 and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Russel Leyendecker went 1-for-5, Devon Savage went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Brent Heinen earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 ROSCOE RANGERS 4

(Sunday July 11th @ Richmond)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles. The Royals starting pitcher was Mason Primus, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cam Miller went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Logan Aleshire went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Budde earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Larson went 1-for-1, Trent Gertken earned a walk and he scored two runs and Chase Aleshire scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Dawson Hemmesch, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he issued one walk.

The Rangers offense was led by Russel Leyendecker he went 3-for-4 for an RBI. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Devon Savage went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Chris Weshler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nick Hommerding and Bryden Pung both scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 8 GREENWALD CUBS 3

(Saturday July 10th @ Elrosa)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by eleven hits. Their starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three walks, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw four innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Derek Wiener went 3-for-4 for an RBI. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Matt Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Will VanBeck earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Tyler Engelmeyer, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Kraemer and Brett Engelmeyer both went 2-for-4 and each had a double. Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Thomes went 1-for-3 and Tyler Hoffman had a stolen base.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1 GREENWALD CUBS 0

(Sunday July 11th @ Spring Hill)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals and neighbors the Cubs backed by five hits, including a double. Jordan Welle started on the mound for the Chargers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Eric Terres, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and scored the games only run. Jamie Terres went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4 and Nathan Terres earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kegan Steuve went 2-for-4 and Tyler Hoffman went 2-for-3 to lead their offense. Tyler Engelmeyer and Ryan Kraemer both went 1-for-4.

I will not be posting the Victory League Standings, I have had very little or no support from many of the teams. I have Avon, Opole, St. Wendel and Foley have been very supportive. And a little from Buckman, Royalton. Really nothing from St. Stephen and Freeport.

VICTORY LEAGUE

PIERZ BREWERS 9 AVON LAKERS 5

(Friday July 9th @ Pierz)

The Brewers defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher Cody Kimman threw 7 1/3 innings to earned the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Pete Schommer threw the final two innings in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Cody Kimman, he went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBIs. Rylee Rauch went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Pete Schommer went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Michael Leidenfrost went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Preston Veith went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Stuckmeyer went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brandon Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jesse Marshik had a sacrifice, Brain Kiel earned a walk and Alvin Kimman scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Cody Stich, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Adrian threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Laker offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Matt Meyer was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk and Cole Wellmann was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Riley Voit went

1-for-4 for an RBI and Carter Philippi was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Cody Stich went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 11 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 10

(Sunday July 11th @ Foley)

The Lumber Jacks defeated their Victory League the Devils, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run and two doubles. Lefty Ryan Chmielewski started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Alec Dietl threw two innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran righty Mike Beier threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumber Jacks offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and Ean VonWald went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luis Massa went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Rich Rassmusson went 2-for-3 and Sam Keeler earned three walks and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Alex Foss went 1-for-1. Hunter Hamers went 1-for-1 and Tony Stay earned a walk.

No information was given on the Devils pitching. Their offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Kyle Wicklund went

1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Connor Knettel went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Jacob Zontelli went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Kamden Happke went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Kyle Welle went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Zack Houle went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Luke Zontelli scored a run. Kolton Happke went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI.

STEPHEN STEVES 6 AVON LAKERS 4

(Saturday July 10th @ Avon)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles. Starting pitcher for the Steves was Derek Durant, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Schelonka threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hits, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Steves was led on offense by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Bo Schmitz went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI and he scored two runs. Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Omann went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Logan Siemers went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Riley Hartwig went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run, Brandon Waldvogel was hit by a pitch and Andrew Wollak scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Cole Wellmann, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Theisen had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Dolan went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus, earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer was credited for an RBI and he earned a walk, Jacob Adrian earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Cole Wellmann earned a walk.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 15 OPOLE BEARS 4 (7 Innings)

(Sunday July 11th @ Opole)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles. Taylor Erickson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Nate Winter threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up on hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Dylan Carlson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two rums. Jake Braegelmann went 3-for-4 with double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Caleb Neeser went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Veteran Bryan Benson went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brandon Sawyer went 2-for-5 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Tyler Hemker was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. No. 5 was credited for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ike Sawyer earned a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher Tate Lange threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Lange threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Tate Lange, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Lange went

1-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Lange went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Dierks Opatz earned a walk and scored a run, Drew Lange earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Tony Boeckermann was hit by a pitch.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 7-2

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6-6

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 5-5

STARBUCK STARS 5-5

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 1-7

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 14 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Friday July 9th @ Paynesville)

The Chuckers defeated their County Line rivals the Pirates, backed by twelve hits and they were aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs and two walks. David Kingery threw 1 1/3 inning, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Scott Borman threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Chuckers were led on offense by Josh Kingery, he went 3-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored four runs. Ezra Kaping went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Afton Kaping went 1-for-5 for three RBIs. Jordan Olson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Kinzler went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. David Kingery went

1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Jordan Nelson and Zach Bagley both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Sam Oehrlein, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Tangen went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Grady Fuchs was credited for two RBIs and Luke Johnson went 1-for-3. Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Rick Hendrickson and Griffin Bjerke both earned a walk and Grayson Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 11 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 5

(Saturday July 10th @ Paynesville)

The Pirates defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by some miscues by the Twins defense. Grady Fuchs started on the mound for the Pirates, he threw seven inning to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Griffin Bjerke threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Abe Bullard, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tanner Stanley had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Griffin Bjerke went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he scored two runs. Grady Fuchs was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Luke Johnson earned a walk. Grant Fuchs earned a walk, Sam Oehrlein scored two runs and Adam Hemmesch scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Ethan Haugen, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Nibaur threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Mike Danielson, he went 2-for-5 for an RBI and Scott Rambow went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Jake Rambow went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schrader earned a walk, he was credited for an RBI and he scored two runs. Hunter Magnuson earned two walks, Josh Soine, Cole Dolezal and Jett Salonek all earned a walk.

STARBUCK STARS 10 REGAL EAGLES 9

(Sunday July 11th @ Regal)

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals the Eagles, backed by twenty four hits, including six doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher was Matt Gruber, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and three strikeouts. Aaron VerSteeg threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and Michael Gruber threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Darion Alexander threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by veteran Mike Kragenbring, he went 5-for-7 with two doubles for three RBIs. Matt Gruber went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Michael Gruber went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for one RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aaron VerSteeg went

2-for-6 for an RBI, he had a sacrifice, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Berkheim went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jackson Hendrickson went 2-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Darion Alexander went

3-for-7 for an RBI and Mitchell Gruber went 3-for-7 and he scored a run. Mike Andreas went 2-for-6 with a double and he earned a walk, Blake Andreas scored a run, Andrew Toop earned a walk and Jared Freese scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Shane Rademacher, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Beier threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs and one walk.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Josh Beier went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chris Beier went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice and he scored a run. Jordan Beier went 2-for-5 for an RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Beier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Bennet Schultz went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and Brandon Wedel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-6 and Tyler Kemen scored a run.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3-1

MOORHEAD BREWERS 3-1

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 2-1

BRAINERD BEES 1-3

HAMEL HAWKS 0-4

EAST GRANT FORKS MASS 0-4

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 HAMEL HAWKS 0 (8 Innings)

(Friday July 9th @ Hamel)

The Springers defeated their Arrowhead West League and Section 2B foe the Hawks, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run and five doubles. They put up four runs in fifth and three in the sixth innings. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Nick Pennick threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Brad Olson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-1, Brian Hansen earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Jack Arnold earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Blake Williams, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 44 Tyler threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Fleming he went 2-for-3 and Nathan Sawtell went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Tyler Schell went 1-for-4, Brayden Gray went 1-for-3, Adam Castle went 1-for-1 and Nolan Tichy earned a walk.

HAMEL HAWKS 10 EAST GRAND FORKS MASS 0

(Thursday July 8th @ Hamel)

The Hawks defeated their Arrowhead North League and Section 2B foe the Mass, backed by eleven hits, including two triples and a pair of doubles. The Hawks put up four runs in the second and three more in the sixth innings. Their starting pitcher was Dylan Drees, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Tyler Schell, he went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brayden Gray went 3-for-4 with a triple for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Puncochar went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan Tichy went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Jacobs went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Wilson went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Jarrett Briol was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Sawtelle earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and TJ Guggenberger was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the MASS was Clarke Peterson, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Victor Saucedo threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The MASS offense was led by Logan Spencer, he went 1-for-3 and Eric Graham earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Colton Dawksausage earned a walk and Mike Lukkason, Neil Nagel and Collin Peterson all were hit by a pitch.

BRAINERD BEES 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6

(Sunday July 11th @ Brainerd)

The Bees defeated their Arrowhead West League and Section 2B rivals the Springers, backed by twelve hits, including five doubles. Brian Voigt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, five runs and no walks.

The Bees were led on offense by Brain Voigt, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Tom Fairbanks went

3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Colin Kleffman went

2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joel Martin went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Colby Watland earned two walks. Gunnar Wickland had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Eric Martin went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Devall went 1-for-4 and he had a double.

The Springers starting pitcher was Sean Terres, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brain Hansen, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Henry Bulson went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 and Brad Olson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Nick Pennick went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Zach Femrite and Beck Loesch both scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Wednesday July 7th @ Sartell)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Central Valley League and Region rivals the Express, backed by nine hits, including three doubles. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran lefty David “DD” Deminsky threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded two two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Adam Schellinger, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a double. Andrew Deters went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tim Burns went 1-for-4 with a double off the top of the fence. Braeden Dykhuizen was credited for an RBI and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 and Jace Otto went 1-for-3 and Jack Greenlun earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher for the Express was Matt Dingmann, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran Righty Brooks Marquardt threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Joseph threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Express offense was led by Brooks Marquardt, he went 2-for-2 for an RBI. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 and Matt Dingmann earned a walk. Jordan Joseph and Zach Dingmann both went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 COKATO KERNELS 3

(Friday July 9th @ Cold Spring)

This may have been an exhibition, but we did witness something that doesn't occur very often. A player played all nine positions in one game, the Rockies player/manager, veteran David Jones did just that. He started the game at catcher, moved to third base in the second inning, short in the third inning, second in the fourth inning and in the fifth inning he was a first base. He made sensational play at first, make people think he could be a great first baseman. Then he went to left field, to center and to right in the eighth inning. In the 9th inning the veteran took the mound, he threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated their North Star foe the Kernels, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs, a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was lefty TJ Neu, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Austin Dufner went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Tyler Lardy as a pinch hitter went 1-for-1 with home run and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran David Jones went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Distel went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Collin Eskew went

1-for-4 for an RBI. Jordan Neu went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Chris Sundmark went 1-for-1 and Evan Acheson earned a walk.

The Kernels starting pitcher was Jackson Martin, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he issued five walks. Tanner Terning threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Isaac Nelson thew one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Kernels offense was led by Sanders Asplin, he went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Isaac Nelson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Zach Morris was credited for an RBI and Grayson Londeville went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Chad Koivisto and Riley Pennala both went 1-for-5, Isaiah Powers earned a walk and Alan Pietila scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 6 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Saturday July 10th @ Regal)

The Lumber Jacks of the Victory League defeated the Eagles of the County Line league, backed by fourteen hits and solid defense. This is always a special day for the Beier family, as it is sorta of a reunion. But to make this day more special yet they retired the Hall of Famer, Grandpa and Dad “Buddy Beier” former manager for the Eagles. There were only six Beiers that took the field yesterday. The starting pitcher for the Lumber Jacks was Drew Beier, Buddy’s grandson, he threw eight innings, he gave up just three hits, one run, issued no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Beier, Buddy’s 50 year old son threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumber Jacks were led on offense by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ean VonWald went 3-for-5 for an RBI and Mitch Keeler went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Sam Keeler went 1-for-4. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chuck Hackett went

1-for-5 and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was

The Eagles offense was led by Bennett Schultz, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored their lone run. Josh Beier and Chris Beier both went 1-for-3.

SOBIESKI SKIS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2

(Friday July 9th @ St. Martin)

The Skis of the Victory League defeated their Stearns County foe the Martins, backed by six hits and aided by four walks. Starting pitcher for them was Tom Miller, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Skis offense was led by Tyler Jendro, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Dusty Parker was credited for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Alex Gwost went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Zach Gwost went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Collin Eckman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Ben Hanowski earned a walk and he had a sacrifice.

The Martins starting pitcher was Jaylyn Arceneau, he threw four innings, gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Tanner Arceneau threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and Avery Schmitz went 2-for-3. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ryan Messer was credited for an RBI and he had a sacrifice. Brady Goebel and Chas Hennen both went 1-for-3.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 FARMING FLAMES 0

(Wednesday July 7th @ Farming)

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated their Stearns County League and Regional rivals the Flames. Nine players collected hits for the Rockies for a total of twelve hits, including two doubles. The starting pitcher was rookie righty Brady Blattner, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs. Brady Blattner helped himself, as he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and lefty Jake Brinker went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Veteran David Jonas went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brady Linn went 1-for-4. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3, and TJ Neu went 1-for-2. Peyton Randall went 1-for-1 and Evan Acheson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Flames starting pitcher was Taylor Fourre, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Robert Schleper threw three innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Mergen went 2-for-2, Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 and Cody Fourre earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 BECKER BANDITS 0 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday July 7th @ Becker)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Bandits from the Sauk Valley League, backed by eleven hits, eight players collected hits. Their starting pitcher was rookie righty Brady Kenning threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by veteran Sam Iten, he went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. DJ Kron went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Josh Lancot went 3-for-3 with a triple and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 2-for-3 and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Grove went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Stang went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, John Fish went 1-for-4 and Brady Kenning earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Cameron Fischer, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dalton Fouquette, Kreeden Bloomquist and Matt Moe all went 1-for-3.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 PIERZ LAKERS 1

(Wednesday July 7th @ Pierz)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Victory League foe the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Righty Reece Johnson started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win, he went into the fifth inning with a no-hitter. He gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Rookie righty Chase Heying threw two innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Poneys offense was led by William Krenz went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Zach Overboe went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Josh Schaefer scored at run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Ryan Diers, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Paul Herman, he went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Ryan Diers was credited for an RBI. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Reggie Litke went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Reese Kapsner earned two walks and Chad Weiss earned a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 6 ANOKA BUCS 5

(Wednesday July 7th @ Monticello)

The Polecats of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Metro Minny league a Class B team the Bucs. The was backed by elven hits, including two doubles and a triple.The Polecats put up four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk off win. Alex Otto started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up just three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Ulven threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Thomas VanCulin threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Polecats offense was led by Danny Blackstone, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Michael Olson went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cole Bovee went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Jon Affeldt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Braydon Hanson went

1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Thomas VanCulin went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bucs wears Hunter Smith, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Blake Gulden threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Pierro threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bucs offense was led by JD Wells, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jackson Hauge went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Charlie Buffie went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and he scored a run. Garret Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Hunter Smith had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Lucas Nelson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Trent Fredenburg and Logan Pierro both earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Friday July 9th @ Maple Lake)

The Lakers of the North Star League defeated their foe from the Central Valley League the Express, backed by eight hits, including three doubles. The Lakers put up four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Their starting pitcher was Logan Orazum threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Preisinger threw five innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Todd Fuller threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Derek Rachel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Luke Fobbe went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run and Matt Bergstrom went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Clapp went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Scanlon earned a walk. Hunter Malachek was credited for an RBI, Cody Decker went 1-for-4 and Ben Reilly was hit by a pitch.

The Express starting pitcher was Mike Hoffman, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Rookie Tommy Friesen threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4, Michael Hoffman went 1-for-4 and Scott Marquardt earned a pair of walks.

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 8 HAMBURG HAWKS 0

(Friday July 9th @ Hamburg)

The Lumber Jacks of the Victory League defeated their foe from the Crow River Valley League the Hawks, backed by eleven hits. Their starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Zwicki threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumber Jacks were led on offense by veteran Mitch Keeler, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Sam Keeler went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Luis Massa and Joe Ziwicki both went 1-for-5 and Rich Rassmasson went 1-for-3. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-4, for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ean VonWald went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Chuck Hackett earned a walk and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-2.

There wasn’t any info shared on the Hamburg pitchers. The Hawks offense was led by Clint Aretz, he went 2-for-4 and Craig Alvarez went 1-for-4. Brain Crane and Ryan Spengler both went 1-for-4, Craig LaPlante went 1-for-3, Jake Hokanson earned two walks and Ben Hoernemann earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

(Saturday July 10th @ Kimball)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated the foe from the Sauk Valley League the Stone Poneys, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Express was veteran righty Craig Meyer. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by veteran Scott Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs and Tommy Friesen earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Leither went 1-for-1 for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Jake Taurig went 1-for-2. Thomas Pearson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Joe Pennertz earned two walks and Shuggs Hanan earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Jeff Amann, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Schaefer went 2-for-3 with triple, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and William Krenz was credited for an RBI. Zack Overboe earned two walks and he was credited for an RBI and Chase Heying went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

METRO KNIGHTS 1 ROGER RED DEVILS 0

(Wednesday July 7th @ Metro Knights)

The Metro Knights of the Skyline league defeated the Red Devils of the Sauk Valley League in a pitching dual. The Knights collected seven hits, including three doubles and a triple, they scored the lone run of the game in the fifth inning. Christian Mundt started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dan Foley threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by Carter Shook, he went 2-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Jerylo had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Lance Kilde went 2-for-3 with a double. Nick Ibrahim went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored the games only run. Matthew Herold went 1-for-4 with a double, Isaac Becker went 1-for-3 and Seth Goplen had a stolen base.

The Red Devils starting pitcher was Sam Orgon, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dustin Carlson, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Bjork earned a walk. Bryan McCullum, Logan Kimbler and Sam Orgon all went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 12 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 5

(Wednesday July 7th @ Pearl Lake)

The River Cats of the Sauk Valley defeated their Central Valley League foe the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs and two doubles. Starting pitcher Josh Agresto threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave four hits, two hits, and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Grell threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jackson Layer, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jordan Picka went 2-for-5 with a home run and Andy Johnson went 1-for-1 with a home run. Jack Grell went 1-for-1 with a home run and Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI. Hunter Holewa went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Conor Deans went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Ty Carper went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Houge went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Al Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nick Proshek went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Agresto was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Andrew Schmitt, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Klinefelter threw 1/3 of an inning and Colton Fruth threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Fuchs threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Andrew Schmitt, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Kunkel went 2-for-4 with a double and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Mitch Wieneke went 2-for-4. Brady Leverington went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kole Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Ryan Heslop went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned a walk Max Fuchs went 1-for-2, Alex Miller and Brandon Haus both earned a walk and both scored a run. Colton Fruth earned a walk and Reed Bartell scored a run.

JOSEPH JOES 12 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3 (7 Innings)

(Wednesday June 30th @ St. Joseph)

The Joes of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League, backed by twelve hits, including four home runs. Tanner Aleshire started on the mound for the Joes, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he had a big day, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs, including a grand slam for seven RBIs. Tanner Blommer went

2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Andrew Weisser went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. John Huebsch went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Noah Bissett went 1-for-2. Lukas Theisen went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Brandon Bloch and Taylor Olson both went 1-for-2 and Hunter Blommer was hit by a pitch.

The Gussies starting pitcher was James Anderson, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Aaron Fruth threw one inning in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and James Anderson went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Trey Toenjes was credited for an RBI and he had a stolen base and Nevin Bloom scored a run. Gage Zastrow went

1-for-3 and he scored a run and Mike Laudenbach went 1-for-4.

2021 COORS LIGHT TOURNAMENT

(Jordan Mini Met/Thursday July 8th thru Sunday July 11th)

QUARTERFINALS

JORDAN BREWERS 6 WANAMINGO JACKS 5

(Thursday July 8th)

The Brewers of the River Valley League defeated their foe the Jacks from the Twins Rivers League, backed by nine hits,. Nate Beckman started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Scott Hollingsworth, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI. Steven Beckman went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Adam Kalal scored a run. Greg Quist went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Devyn Ulibarri went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Dylan Peterson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Joe Lucas scored a run.

The Jacks starting pitcher Alex Roosen threw a compete game, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Jacks offense was led by Eric Swiggum, he went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Bauer went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Anfins went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Gavin Roosen went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, Alex Roosen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Peder Sviggum was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

FAIRMONT MARTINS 9 DASSEL-COKATO SAINTS 2

(Friday July 9th)

The Martins of the First Night League defeated their foe from the North Star League the Saints, backed by fifteen hits, including two doubles. Adam Schmidt started on the mound for the Martins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Martins were led by Blake Crawmer, he went 4-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kaiden Musser went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Levi Becker went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Spencer Chirpich went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Eli Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Lance Becker went 1-for-2, Scott Chirpich was credited for an RBI and Levi Pooley earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Collin Krick, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs and he recorded a strikeout. Noah Halonen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Paul Jacobson went 2-for-3 for an RBI and Noah Halonen was credited for an RBI. Gus Flick went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Paul Vetsch went 1-for-1. Dylan Weber earned a walk and he scored a run, Ben Lindquist and Steve Boger earned a walk.

WATERVILLE INDIANS 6 DELANO “A” 5

(Friday July 9th)

The Indians of the 13/60 League defeated their North Star League foe the “A” backed by nine hits, including three home runs. Starting pitcher Luke Sellner threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Indians offense was led by Ben Boran, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Dalton Grose went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Grose went 1-for-3 with a home run and he had a sacrifice. Shane Sellner went 3-for-4 and Riley Schultz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Josh Cook went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice, Sam Stier had a sacrifice bunt, Luke Sellner earned a walk and he scored a run and Bladyn Bartell earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the “A” was Jake Gleason, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Mike Weber threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The “A” offense was led by Jack Paulson went 2-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Oran Hinkle went 2-for-3, with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Adam Schleper went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Nate Norman went 1-for-2 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Hart went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Trevor Jaunich earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Benjamin scored at run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 1

(Saturday July 10th)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the Corn Belt League the Bullfrogs, backed by ten hits, including a home run, one triple and a double. Veteran righty Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by Riley Ahrndt, he went 2-for-3 with triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went

2-for-3 for an RBI and Jake Sweeter went 1-for-3 with a home run. Brian Schellinger went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-3, Tim Burns had a stolen base and he scored a run and Johnny Schumer earned a walk.

The Bullfrogs starting pitcher was Dylan Gass, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Aiden Elferding, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Shawn Dollerschell went 2-for-3 with a double and Tyler Hebrink earned a walk. Braeden Tersteeg went

2-for-2 and he scored a run and Zeke Walton went 1-for-3.

SEMIFINALS

JORDAN BREWERS 6 FAIRMONT MARTINS 0

The Brewers of the River Valley League defeated the Martins of the First Nite League and the defending Class C state champions. The Brewers collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Veteran righty Scott Hollingsworth threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Joe Lucas, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Beckman went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Dylan Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Scott Hollingsworth went 1-for-3 and Greg Quist went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Devyn Ulibarri scored a run and Adam Kalal earned a walk.

The Indians starting pitcher Spencer Chirpich threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Crawmer threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Levi Becker and Blake Crawmer both went 1-for-3 and Levi Pooley earned a walk.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 WATERVILLE INDIANS 2

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley defeated their foe the Indians from the 13/60 league and Region 6C, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Veteran lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Ethan Carlson, he went 3-for-4 for an RBI and Adam Schellinger went 1-2 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Jake Sweeter earned a walk. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Notch went 1-for-1 for an RBI. John Schumer went 2-for-3, with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Cody Partch earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Indians pitching information was not given to us. Josh Cook went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, Sam Stier and Ben Boran both went 1-for-3 to lead the Indians offense.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

WANAMINGO JACKS 10 DASSEL-COKATO SAINTS 0

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 10 DELANO “A” 6

CHAMPIONSHIP

JORDAN BREWERS 8 SARTELL MUSKIES 6

The Brewers of the River Valley League defeated the Muskies of the Sauk Valley League, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and two doubles. Jacob Allen started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Joe Lucas closed in out with one inning of relief to earn the save. He retired the three batters that he faced.

The Brewers offense was led by Dylan Peterson, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs. Kyle Hvidsten went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Greg Quist went 1-for-4 with a home run and Scott Hollingsworth went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Steve Beckman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Alex Beckman went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devyn Ulibarri went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Nate Beckman earned a walk and he was credited for an RBI and Joe Lucas scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher was Paul Schumer, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Grant Mackenthun threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. John Schumer threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Adam Schellinger, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Riley Ahrndt went 2-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger and Braeden Dykhuizen both had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Ethan Carlson had a stolen base. John Schumer went

1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run.

THIRD PLACE

Waterville Indians won by Forfeit over Fairmont

FIFTH PLACE

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 5 WANAMINGO JACKS 0

UPCOMING GAMES JULY 12th THRU JULY 18thq

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday July 17th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Pearl Lake Lakers 1:00)

Sunday July 18th

Luxemburg Brewers @ Pearl Lake Lakers (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

July 14th Wednesday

Lake Cafe of Big Lake @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Becker Bandits @ St. Joseph Joes (6:15)

Friday July 16th

Monticello Polecats @ Sartell Muskies (7:30)

Saturday July 17th

Sartell Muskies @ Becker Bandits (1:30)

St. Joseph Joes @ Clearwater River Cats (2:00)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clear Lake Lakers (12:30)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday July 16th

Lake Henry Lakers @ Farming Flames (8:00)

Roscoe Rangers @ St. Martin Martins (8:15)

Saturday July 17th

St. Martin Martins @ New Munich Silversteaks (1:30)

Elrosa Saints @ Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

Richmond Royals @ Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE LEAGUE

Saturday July 17th

Sobieski Skis @ St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Avon Lakers @ Upsala Blue Jays (1:30)

Pierz Lakers @ Foley Lumber Jacks (1:30)

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

No League Games this Week

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

Saturday July 17th

Moorhead Mudcats @ East Grand Forks MASS (1:00)

Sunday July 18th

Moorhead Brewers @ Hamel Hawks (12:30)

Brainerd Bees @ Hamel Hawks (5:00)

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday July 14th

Richmond Royals @ Pearl Lake Lakers (6:30)

Cold Spring Springers @ Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Montrose-Waverly Stingers @ Rogers Red Devils (6:30)

Friday July 16th

Watkins Clippers @ Willmar Rails (7:30)

Elrosa Saints @ Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

Kimball Express @ Cokato Kernels (7:30)

Saturday July 17th

Elrosa Saints @ Sauk Centre Titans (1:30)

Regal Eagles @ Dumont Saints (11:00/1:35)

Cold Spring Springers @ Eagan Bandits (11:00)

Cold Spring Springers @ Chanhassen Red Birds (5:00)