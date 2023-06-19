Some Minnesotan Had One Of Those “Whatever” Moments At Work

Some days it's just a little difficult to focus on the job at hand. We've all had those "whatever" moments at work. Just some days you are just not as into your job as you should be. Usually, it's something that your boss or others may not even notice.

But if your job was to paint a straight white line separating a walking path from a bike path with a simple white line then the example of this person's work below is certainly unacceptable.

This lame attempt at a straight line was done at the bike/walking path at Victory Memorial Parkway in Minneapolis. What was supposed to be a straight line. Well, it didn't exactly turn out that way.

Here is the statement issued by Commissioner Meyer;

"If you happen to be walking or biking on Victory Memorial Parkway paths this evening and notice some wobbly lines, it's not you! Striping was completed by a contractor today that does not meet our standards/specs. It will be covered and re-striped to MPRB standards ASAP."

Personally, I kind of like the abstract look on the bike/walking path, but that's just me.

