Join The River At The Foley Fun Days Parade Wednesday!

Foley Fun Days is in full swing and the fun will all come to a climax with the Grande Parade on Wednesday night. Come out and say hi to the River vehicle, which will be rolling down the parade route playing the great tunes you know us for!

The parade route will be a little different this year due to construction on Highway 23, beginning on 4th Avenue and Dewey Street before wrapping up on Norman Avenue North.

Monday's events at Foley Fun Days include musician Trent Bergeron on the Downtown Stage from 2:30-4:30 p.m., Karaoke and Open Mic Night on the Downtown Stage beginning at 9:30 p.m. and a pair of run/walks. The 'Kid K' run is set for a 5:45 p.m. start, followed by the traditional 5k at 6 p.m..

On Tuesday the Minnesota Zoo's "Zoomobile" will make an appearance from 12-2 p.m. outside the library, there will be more music on the Downtown Stage, the Heavenly Hot Rod Show runs throughout the day at St. John's Catholic Church and the always-popular kiddie parade is set for 6 p.m. alongside kids activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..

Wednesday is the final day for Foley Fun Days. Bingo will be played at City Hall beginning at 1 p.m., the Grande Parade begins promptly at 6 p.m. and the band Stifle will play the Downtown Stage after the parade and until 11 p.m..

In addition to the daily events, each day will include food booths and a sidewalk sale.