Town Ball Weekly – June 19th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1 (10 Innings)

(Sunday June 18th)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Joes, backed by six hits, including a big double. The Muskies put up one run in the top of the ninth to tie the game. Veteran righty Adam Wenker threw six innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Brett Schlangen thew four innings in relief, to earn the win. He issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-5 and Jace Otto eared a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brain Schellinger earned two walks and Jake Gruebele scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

(Friday June 16th)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by seven hits, very good defense and very good pitching performances. Steven VanVleet started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brock Woitala threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brock Woitala, he went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 with a double and Michael Olson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Sam Dokkenbacken and Tyler Hoselton both went 1-for-4. Jason Axelburg went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and JoeTupy earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw four innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Tyler Hemker went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Owen Arndt went 1-for-4 and Dom Mathies went 1-for-3.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 BECKER BANDITS 5

(Sunday June 18th)

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Bandits, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was Jackson Vos, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Max Koprek threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Geiger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Overboe earned two walks. Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Calen O’Connel went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Gavan Schulte went 2-for-5.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Cam Fischer, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs and four walks. Weston Schug threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Will Thorn threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit.

The Bandits offense was led by Jack Thorn, he went 4-for-5 for four RBIs and Will Thorn went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Keenan Hjernstad went 3-for-5 and Connor Rolf went 1-for-5 with a double. Nolan Reiter went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-5, Nolan Murphy was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Kreeden Bloomquist earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 8

(Friday June 16th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, in a huge come from behind effort in thirteen innings. The Clippers had seventeen hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run and they were aided by eight walks. The Clippers starting pitcher Lane Harff threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran Lefty Dan Berg threw 8 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 3-for-7 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Player/manager Matt Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 4-for-6 for a RBI and veteran catcher Lincoln Haugen earned a pair of walks. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-7 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Dan Berg went 2-for-4, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Mitch Wieneke, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts and Andrew Schmitt gave up one hit in relief.

The Lakers offense was led by Nick Schmitt, he went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a sacrifice for five RBIs and he earned a walk. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-off-6 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Fuchs went 2-for-7 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Noah Klinefelter went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Leverington went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Schmitt went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Ryan Heslop went 2-for-6 with a double and a stolen base.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

(Sunday June 18th)

The Brewers defeated their League rivals backed by seven hits and one huge double, they played great defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up two hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Josh Lanctot, went 2-for-4 with double for two huge RBIs. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Will Boeckman went 1-for-4. JT Harren was hit by a pitch and Chris Clark scored a run. Sam Iten, Jarrett Harren and Ethyn Fruth all went 1-for-3.

The Express starting pitcher was Tommy Friesen, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw four innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-2 with a double and Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-2 with a double. Veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-3 with a walk and Matt Friesen went 1-for-5. Scott Marquardt had a stolen base and he Brian Marquardt earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 5

(Sunday June 18th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by fourteen hits and they got solid pitching performance. Righty Carson Geislinger threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 4-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Block went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had four stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Myles Dzienzel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Carson Geislinger went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 15 threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Zach Laudenbach threw one inning to close it out.

The Gussies offense was led by Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Michael Laudenbach went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dusty Schltzenberg went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Mitch Kurth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 10 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 2

(Sunday June 18th)

No Stats Shared

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 FARMING FLAMES 1 (12 Innings)

(Sunday June 18th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Flames, backed by six hits and very good defense. In support of two very good pitching performances, starter right Scott Lieser threw ten innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, no walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and recored five strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Nolan Reuter, he went 1-for-4 and he earned a pair of walks and Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 with a walk. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ben Schroeder and Matt Schlangen both went 1-for-5.

The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw three innings, he gave up one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Carson Holthaus, he went 2-for-5 with a double and Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-5. Adam Winkels went 2-for-5 and Will Mergen went 1-for-6 with a stolen base. Owen Sunderman went 1-for-5, Isaac Evenson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Becker was hit by a pitch.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 6 (10 Innings)

(Sunday June 18th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by thirteen hits, including two home runs and two doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Trent Wendlandt, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Grant Ludwig threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Isaac Lieser, went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Shane Kampsen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Wessel scored a run. Nick Dingman went 2-for-5 with a home run and he earned a walk and Matt Lieser went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals, was lefty Luke Jokela, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits four runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs, and a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Brennan O’Brien went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Justin Schroeder went 3-for-5. Carter Thelen went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Prom earned a walk. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Austin Larson went 1-for-5.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

(Friday June 16th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. The Lakers had solid defense and they got very good pitcher performances by a pair of their arms. The Lakers starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cole Wellmann threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Curry, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Cole Wellmann went 2-for-4 with a home run and Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4 and Peyton Randall earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-4 with a double. Logan Harren went 2-for-4, Peter Schumer and Jake Ethen both went 1-for-4.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2

(Saturday June 17th)

The Billygoats defeated their league rivals the Steves, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Matt Tautges, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded fours strikeouts. Ben Thoma closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Billygoats offense was led by Andrew Ruckert, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Kummet went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Noah Boser went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Travis Kahl went 1-for-4 with a walk. Ben Thoma went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Matt Tautges went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs, Lane Girtz went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Suska went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jack Greenlun, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Durant threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Krippner threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Landon Lunser went 1-for-4 with a double. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 with a walk and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4. Derek Durant went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak was hit by a pitch.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

(Sunday June 18th)

The Billygoats defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by sixteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Veteran righty Todd Robinson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Billygoats offense was led by Andrew Rueckert, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Suska went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Boser went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Thoma went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Kummet went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Matt Tautges went 2-for-4, he earned walk and he scored three runs and Lane Girtz went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Black Sox was Andrew Kerzman, he threw a complete game, he gave up sixteen hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Toutges, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Bryan Benson went 2-for-4 with a double and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-4. Iver Pake went 1-for-4 with a double, Carter Neuenschwander and Andrew Kerzman both went 1-for-4.

ST. STEPHEN SEVES 17 PIERZ BULLDOGS 1

(Friday June 16th)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles and a pair of home runs. They were aided by nine walks and they played great defense. The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Reid Lunser threw the final inning in relief, to close it out.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Bo Schmitz went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he two stolen bases and he scored four runs. Derek Durant went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Siemers went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. TJ Beavans went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Omann went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jack Greenlun went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Andrew Wollak was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Chase Becker, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Craig Luberts threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Skip Toops threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Derick Bakke, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Skip Toops went 2-for-3. Teddy Dehler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Charles Boser went 1-for-3. Tyler Fischer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Kirby Fischer was hit by a pitch.

SOBIESKI SKIS 2 ST. MATHIES DEVILS 0

(Sunday June 18th)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Devils, backed by five hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Dusty Parker started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Philippi threw one inning in relief, he recored one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 and Jake Kapphahn earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Devils starting pitcher was Alex Guggisberg, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Connor Knettel threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Devils offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, he went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Luke Zontelli, Dillon Solid, Konnor Wicklund and Ale Guggisberg all went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 15 SWANVILLE SWANS 4

(Sunday June 18th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league foe the Swans, backed by twenty hits, including four doubles and three home runs, solid defense and good pitching performances. Their starting pitcher was Logan Winkelman, he threw three innings, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bryce Gapinski threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Foss threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 3-for-5 with a Grand Slam for four big RBIs and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Winkelman went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Josiah Peterson went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Tony Stay went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Marod went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Rich Rasmussen went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alex Foss went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-3 and he was hit twice by a pitch.

The Swans starting pitcher was Cooper Thieschafer, he threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Hudson Pung threw one inning, he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks. Ty Urman threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Swans offense was led by Gunner Gustafson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Shane Lambrecht went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Sales went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Cooper Thieschafer went 2-for-3. Tren Dinius earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Nathan Lambrecht was credited for a RBI, Travis Bartel earned two walks and Ty Urman earned a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 11 PIERZ BREWERS 0

(Saturday June 17th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Brewers, backed by twelve hits, including four home runs and a double. They got strong pitching performances by righty Drew Beier, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs for two RBIs and Joe Ziwicki was credited for two RBIs. Dan Marod went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Pete Schommer, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mike Poser threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Ryan Stuckmayer, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Mike Leidenfrost went 2-for-3. Jared Prokott went 1-for-2 and Pete Schommer earned a walk. Gunnar Wicklund and Nathan Solinger both went 1-for-3.

SOBIESKI SKIS 9 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 8

(Sunday June 18th)

The Skis defeated their league rival the Saints, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by eight walks. The Skis starting pitcher was Jake Kapphahn, he threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by player/manager Matt Baier, he went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Collin Kray went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Riley Hirsch went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Collin Eckman was credited for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Opatz earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Filippi went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Saints was Peter Schumer, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Ethen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. Austin Dickmann threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Harren went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tanner Reis went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Peter Schumer earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Voss went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Gombos was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run.

PIERZ BREWERS 11 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 7

(Sunday June 18th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and aided by seven walks. Rylee Rausch started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Gunnar Wicklund threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Gunnar Wicklund, he went 3-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Kimman went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Mike Leidenfrost went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Rylee Rausch went 3-for-4 with, with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Pete Schommer went 1-for-4 with a walk, J. Prokott went 1-for-2 and Kaden Kruschek earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Rolando Ramos, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs and three walks.

The Saints offense was led by Brandon Dickmann, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dickmann went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Harren went 1-for-4 with a double. Tanner Reis went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, C. Voss was credited for a RBI. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 and Peter Schumer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2 SWANVILLE SWANS 0

(Saturday June 17th)

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by five hits, including a double and aided by six walks. They played great defense in support of their starting pitcher Iver Papke, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Millard went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Bryan Benson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Mettenberg went 2-for-4 and Mason Tautges earned a pair of walks.

The Swans starting pitcher was Levi Beseman, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Travis Barthel, he went 2-for-4 and Colton Kruzel went 1-for-4. Shane Lambrecht earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch, Levi Beseman earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Preston Pung and Hudson Pung had a sacrifice fly.

OPOLE BEARS 5 PIERZ LAKERS 4

(Sunday June 18th)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including four doubles. The starting pitcher for the Bears was Isaiah Folsom, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Ahern threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Bears offense was led by Alex Lange, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Lange went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Dierks Opatz went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Jordan Schmitz went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and Isaiah Folsom earned a walk. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-4 and Hunter Boeckermann earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Carter Petron,he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Peter Herman threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Diers, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Kollin Happke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Pete Herman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Paul Herman went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Gavin Sowada earned two walks. Preston Rocheleau went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Petron went 1-for-5.

ELROSA ELITE 8 TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

ELROSA SAINTS 4 NLS TWINS 2

(Sunday June 18th)

The Saints of Stearns County League defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by four hits, including a huge double. The Saints starting pitcher was veteran righty Ethan Vogt, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ashton Dingman, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Twins starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen, he threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by Brayden Skindelien, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-3 with a triple and Chase Dirksen scored a run. Cayden Hanson and Derek Dolezal both went 1-for-3.

ELROSA SAINTS 3 BENSON PLOWBOYS 0

(Friday June 16th)

The Saints defeated the Plowboys, backed by seven hits, solid defense and a very good pitching performance. Will VanBeck threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven singles, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Peyton Winter went 1-for-3. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Matt Schmitz went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Plowboys starting pitcher was Sam Lenarz, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Sam Grussing, he went 2-for-3 and Sam Lenarz went 1-for-3. Patrick Minchow, Matt Goossen, Dan Lenarz and Devon Swanson all went 1-for-3.

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 7 BROOKINGS CUBS 2

(Saturday June 17th)

The Hurricanes defeated the Cubs, backed by ten hits, including a home run and three doubles and solid defense. The Hurricanes starting pitcher was Darin Stanislawksi, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Hurricane offense was led by Tosten Mann, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Darin Stanislawski went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Thielke went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Stanislawksi had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Trey Busek went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Hensch went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Sean McGuire went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Hexum went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Mason Bebensee, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Noel Burgas he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Rhett Zelinsky went 1-for-3 with a double and Danny Johnson went 1-for-3. Henry Hammerschmidt went 1-for-2 with a walk and Mason Bebensee went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

NLS TWINS 9 URBANK BOMBERS 0

(Friday June 16th)

The Twins defeated their foes the Bombers, backed by eleven hits, very solid defense and a very good pitching performance. Hunter Magnuson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Derek Dolezal, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Salonek went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Branden Skindelien went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Josh Soine and Dalton Rambow both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and both scored a run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson earned a walk. Cayden Hansen earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bombers was Kyle Schlosser, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Hunter Arnold, he went 1-for-3, Levin Arnold went 1-for-2, Sam Haley had a stolen base and Matt Farley earned a walk.

BLUFFTON BRAVES 4 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 1

(Saturday June 17th)

The Braves defeated the River Dogs, backed by nine hits, including three doubles. The Braves starting pitchers name wasn’t shared in the box score. Assuming he threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Braves offense was led by Justin Dykhoff, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Barthel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and No. 21 went 3-for-4 and he scored a run.. Kyle Dykhoff went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and No. 6 went 1-for-3 with a double. Logan Pulju went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and No. 17 scored a run.

The River Dogs starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The River Dogs offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Tyler Jendro was credited for a RBI and Zach Leibold earned a walk.

NLS TWINS 4 BLUFFTON BRAVES 3

(Saturday June 17th)

The Twins defeated the Braves, backed by eight hits, good defense and a good pitching performance. Derek Dolezal started on the mound for the Twins, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, thee walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Ben Kulset, he went 3-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Arndorfer went 2-for-4 and Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Carson McCain was hit by a pitch and was credited for a RBI and Brayden Skindelien was credited for a RBI. Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases.

The Braves starting pitcher was Justin Dykhoff, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Dykhoff went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Wyatt Hamann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Justin Dykhoff went 1-for-3. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Logan Pulju went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cody Barthel earned a walk..

BROOKINGS CUBS 4 URBANK BOMBERS 2

(Sunday June 18th)

The Cubs defeated the Bombers, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Craig Lasley was the starting pitcher, he threw a complete game to earn the win.. He gave up six hits, two runs and no walks.

The Cubs offense was led by Jacolby Anderson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Henry Hammrich went 1-for-3 with a home run and Nole Burgos went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Rhett Zelinsky went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Craig Lesley went 1-for-3, Mason Bebensee and Mason Madsen both earned a walk.

The Bombers starting pitcher was Hunter Arnold, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. D. Johnson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bombers offense was led by Devin Glebe, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Kyle Schlosser went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.Hunter Hagenmiller went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Hunter Arnold went 2-for-3 and D. Johnson went 1-for-3 with a double.

CLEAR LAKE/CLEAR WATER TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 10 METRO KNIGHTS 6

(Sunday June 18th)

(No Box score available, sorry)

DILWORTH RAIL DOGS 7 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 6

(Saturday June 17th)

The Rail Dogs defeated the River Cats, backed by nine hits, including a home run, a triple and a double. The Rail Dogs were up 6-2 going into the seventh inning, when the River Cats rallied four runs to take it to extra innings. The starting pitcher for the Rail Dogs was Kayden Camacho, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, eight walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Conner Robles threw 1 1/3 inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Rail Dogs offense was led by Kayden Camacho, he went 1-for-2 with a home run in the top of the sixth inning for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Jacob Hendrickson went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Andrew Linn went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Fiechtner went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sterling Haphey went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Connor Robles earned a walk.. Zach Schroeder earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Luke Kallod went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The River Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ty Carper threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callen Henkemeyer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Smith went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jackson Layer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel and Preston Schlegel both went 1-for-5 and each scored a run. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Grell earned three walks and he scored a run, Jeff Affeldt earned a walk and Zeus Schlegel earned a walk.

MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

(Saturday June 17th)

The Snurdbirds defeated the Lakers, backed by eighteen hits, including three doubles and six players with multi-hits. Stetson Burkman started on the mound, he threw one inning he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. C. Hodge threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 27 threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Dormanen threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Snurdbirds offense was led by Parker Hunter, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Stetson Burkman went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Dormanen went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Preston Riewer went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ty Karger went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Mike Sullivan went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Meyer went 2-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Ray Miller went 1-for-5 and No. 4 had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Steve Ellingson threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Calvin Schmitz threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Calvin Schmitz, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-3 for a RBI, and Nick Hamak was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ben Kullberg had a stolen base. Jake Samuelson earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Korte went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8 MORRIS EAGLES 7

(Saturday June 17th)

The River Cats defeated the Eagles, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a pair of doubles. The River Cats starting pitcher was Cody Thiery, threw threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, seven runs and two walks. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs. Jack Grell went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jon Affeldt earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cullen Henkemeyer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher B. Hanson threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Brett Hansen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Torgerson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Bruns went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and B. Jorgenson earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Jorgenson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Dylan Rose scored a run. B. Jorgenson went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kirby Marquart went 1-for-3, he earned a walk had a stolen base and he scored a run.

CRYSTAL COWBOYS 11 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

(Saturday June 17th)

The The Cowboys defeated the Lakers, backed by eight hits, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher No. 1 threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cowboys offense was led by Valentine Faulner, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Phillip Ponce went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Grant Proctor went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Bozyk went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Basra went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jelani Thomas went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brandon O’Neil earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Martin DeLaPazRea scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Ty Ulven, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Schuster threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. The Lakers offense was lead by Caleb Leintz went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Andy Schuster went 1-for-2. Matt Korte, Jordan Golombiecki and Nick Hamak all earned a walk.

SEVENTH PLACE

MORRIS EAGLES 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5

(Sunday June 18th)

The Eagles defeated the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including and a solid pitching performance. J. Jorgenson, threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up eight his, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Bryce Jergenson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brett Hansen went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mac Beyer went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and B. Jergenson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Zach Bruns went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Haseman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and B. Jergenson earned a walk and he scored a run. Kirby Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Dylan Rose earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Nick Hamak, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Korte threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Leintz, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Korte went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Steve Ellingson went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Justin Hagstrom had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for two RBIs. Ben Kullberg went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES

AVON LAKERS 5 CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATERS 1

(Saturday June 17th)

The Lakers defeated their Class B foe the LoGators, backed by seven hits, including a triple and a home run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jackson Henderson threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout. Joe Dolan threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Payton Randall went 2-for-3 with a triple and he he scored a run and Carter Philippi had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs. Nick Merdan went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nathan Sand went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Caleb Curry scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The LoGators starting pitcher was Jake Clausen, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Zach Heckert, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Aaron Urlaub went 1-for-3. Ryan Bruns went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jerry Bodley was hit by a pitch. Drake Siens and Ethan Mocchi both went 1-for-4 and Jack Clausen earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

(Saturday June 17th)

The Express defeated the Joes, backed by five hits, including three doubles, aided by seven walks and solid pitcher performances. The starting pitcher for the Express was Skylor Gruba, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Matt Friesen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Marquardt earned two walks and he was credited for two RBIs and Brooks Marquardt earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 with a double, Noah Young went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tommy Friesen was hit by a pitch.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Hunter Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brandon Bloch was credited for a RBI. Lukas Theisen and Andrew Karls both went 1-for-4 and Isaac Benesh earned a walk. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Rott earned a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

(Saturday June 17th)

The Eagles of the County Line defeated the Lakers of the Stearns County League, backed by five hits, aided by five walks and they played solid defense. Grant Paffrath started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, one run, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nathan Beier, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Blake Karach went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks and Luke Knutson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. A. Beldon earned a walk, J. Beier and Grant Paffrath both scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Dylan Nordhues, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. B. Hess threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a home run and Nick Dingman went 2-for-3. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Dylan Nordhues went 1-for-2. Grant Ludwig and Carter Wessel both went 1-for-3.

ROSCOE RANGERS 8 REGAL EAGLES 4

(Friday June 16th)

The Rangers of the Stearns County League defeated their County Line rivals the Eagles, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles and aided by ten walks. The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Parker Brezinka, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Parker Brezinka, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 2-for-4 with a double. Chris Vanderbeek earned a walk and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Max Ahtmann went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Braydon Vanderbeek earned a walk. Nick Utsch went 1-for-1, Garth Utsch, Dawson Hemmesch and Brayden Pung all earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Jordan Wosmek, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits,, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw one inning, he gave up two runs and four walks and Brandon Carlson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense for the Eagles was led by Tanner Heinsus, he went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. J. Beier went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Blake Hirsch was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Knutson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Grant Paffrath went 1-for-3, Chi Schneider and Adrian Belden both earned a walk.

CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 12 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

(Friday June 16th)

The LoGators defeated their class B foe the Springers, backed by fourteen hits, including a triple and a double, they were aided by five walks and several Springers mis-plays. The starting pitcher for the LoGators was Dylan Wilson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The LoGators offense was led by Jack Puder, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Heber went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mocchi went 3-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Reid Conlee went 2-for-6 for a RBI and Sam Riola went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Hanson went 2-for-4, he earned two walks, six stolen bases and he scored two runs. Adam Pruder went 1-for-6 and he scored a run, Bryce Nelson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, Tyler Humsly earned a walk and he scored a run and C. Fit had a stolen base.

The Springer starting pitcher was Nick Penick, he threw six innings, he gave six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Drew VanLoy threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ero Wallin went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. BJ Huls went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Hansen went 2-for-4. Tate Wallet went 1-for-4 with a double, Brad Olson earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Penick earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY JUNE 21st

St. Joesph Joes @ Luxemburg Brewers 6:30

Clearwater River Cats @ St. Augusta Gussies 6:30

Albertville Anglers @ Becker Bandits 7:00

Sauk Rapids Cylcones @ Sartell Muskies 7:30

Fort Ripley Rebels @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

THURSDAY JUNE 22nd

Becker Bandits @ Monticello Polecats 7:30

FRIDAY JUNE 23rd

Clearwater River Cats @ Pearl Lake Lakers 6:15

Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Albertville Anglers @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Pierz Bulldogs @ Avon Lakers 7:30

SATURDAY JUNE 24th

Becker Bandits @ Nimrod Tournament

Freeport Black Sox @ Elrosa Saints 7:30

Richmond Royals @ St. Martin 8:15

Avon Lakers @ Cold Spring Rockies 5:00

Royalton River Dogs @ St. Wendel Saints 1:30

Sobieski Skis @ Cold Spring Springers 2:00

Lake Henry Lakers @ Sauk Centre Titans 1:00

Meire Grove @ Greenwald Cubs 11:00

Sartell Muskies vs. Maple Plain @ Hinckley tournament

Sartell Stone Poneys @ St. Joesph Joes 1:30

SUNDAY June 25th

Kimball Express @ St. Augusta Gussies 2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

Cold Spring Rockies @ Watkins Clippers 2:00

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ St. Joesph Joes 1:30

Clear Lake Lakers @ Monticello Polecats 7:30

Albertville Anglers @ Clearwater River Cats 4:00

Elrosa Saints @ Lake Henry Lakers 1:30

St. Martin Martins @ Richmond Royals 1:30

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Meire Grove Grovers 1:30

Roscoe Rangers @ Farming Flames 1:30

Avon Lakers @ Royalton River Dogs 1:30

Freeport Black Sox @ Pierz Bulldogs 3:30

St. Stephen Steves @ Pierz Lakers 12:00

Opole Bears @ Pierz Brewers 7:00

Sobieski Skis @ Aitkin Steam 1:30

Atwater Chuckers @ Regal Eagles 1:30

Norway Lake @ NLS Twins 1:30