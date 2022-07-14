Woodcraft Changes Name

ST. CLOUD -- A local company is changing names.

Get our free mobile app

Woodcraft Industries on Lincoln Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud has changed its name to Quanex Custom Components.

In a letter to employees from division president John Sleva, the name change is part of a plan to unify and simplify all of the brands under the Quanex name.

This move reflects our mindset to work together to make an even greater impact on our communities, the world, and each other. We are a part of something bigger.

No staffing changes or changes in day-to-day operations are expected. Woodcraft Industries was purchased by Quanex in 2015.