An Evening with this Movie Star Later this Year in Minnesota

One of my favorite movies is one from the 80s. The Princess Bride has become a cult classic over the years, and is universally loved. Cary Elwes played the main character named Westley who's whole mission throughout the movie is to rescue Princess Buttercup who is supposed to be his "one true love". Princess Buttercup was played by Robin Wright (formerly married to Sean Penn).

This movie really did have an all star cast. Some of the actors are Peter Falk, Fred Savage, Chris Sarandon, Billy Chrystal, Carol Kane, even Andre the Giant was in it. There were so many more too, and the movie is full of quotable one liners that still to this day, you will hear people mention. Not everyone knows what movie they came from, but people know the quotes.

There is an event coming to the Fitzgerald Theatre in St. Paul this November. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday, July 15th). There are regular tickets available and there is also a VIP package that is available for purchase.

First Avenue Presents: The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Night with Cary Elwes.

To order tickets you can go to the AXS website with the regular tickets prices at $49.50 plus the regular fees. Or go the VIP route which includes a question and answer session also with receiving an autographed book by Elwes which talks about the making of the movie. The VIP tickets will run you $150 plus regular fees. The book is titled As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride. If you are a fan of the movie, that would be one of the quotable lines throughout the movie... "As you wish".

This show is open to all ages, as the movie is very family friendly. The whole movie is based on a grandpa (Falk) reading the story to his grandson (Savage) when he is stuck at home sick in bed.

