Woman’s Body Found in Crow Wing County

DEERWOOD (WJON News) -- Deputies in Crow Wing County are investigating after a woman's body was found.

The Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday at about 12:45 p.m. his office was called for an unresponsive woman that was found on the ground along State Highway 6 in Deerwood.

Forty-eight-year-old Nicole Gutzman of Perham was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff says it is not known how long her body had been there.

The cause of death is under investigation.

