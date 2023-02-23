Double Digit Snowfall Totals Across Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Now that the snow is wrapping up, the snowfall totals are starting to come in at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, and they are impressive.

As of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, the biggest snowfall total is in Apple Valley with a measurement of 19 inches of snow over the past three days.

Snowfall totals (NWS):

Apple Valley - 19"

Cambridge - 17"

Burnsville - 16.9"

Eagan - 16.7"

Bethel - 16.7"

Savage - 16"

St. Joseph - 15"

Edgerton - 15"

Dassel - 14"

Pleasant Lake - 13.7"

Big Lake - 13.5"

Bertha - 13.1"

Otesgo - 13.1"

Belgrade - 13"

Kimball - 13"

Paynesville - 12.8"

Zimmerman - 12"

Avon - 11.5"

Orrock - 11.5"

Sartell - 10.5"

St. Cloud - 10.5"

Melrose - 10"

Albany - 9.2"

Rice - 8.3"

Expect these totals to change slightly as the final measurements are taken over the course of the day on Thursday.

Here in St. Cloud, we average 7.6 inches of snow total for the whole month of February.

