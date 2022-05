ROCKFORD -- A woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 55 in Rockford.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicole Synstelien of Lake City was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-eight-year-old Garrett Schultz of Brooklyn Center has non-life-threatening injuries and did not go to the hospital.