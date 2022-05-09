Ahhh, the Minnesota State Bird; no, not the Common Loon -- the mosquito. Here are a few reasons the skeeters may find you more attractive than others.

After a wet spring we're moving into a warmer and more humid pattern Can the hatching and biting of those pesky skeeters be far behind?

When Amie and I head up north to the lake, she can get eaten alive by the little buggers, and I can walk away unscathed. On top of that, she reacts more severely to the mosquito bites than I do; a double-whammy.

Do you have a Thermacell? If you don't, we've found it to be a miracle tool for keeping mosquitoes away. (Really!) If you do, you know what I'm talking about.

Amazon.com/via Thermacell Amazon.com/via Thermacell loading...

The reason I bring up Thermacell, is because they conducted a survey to take a look at how we're spending time outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic. In an article published in PR Newswire, here's what they found about our relationship with mosquitoes.

Seven Reasons Mosquitoes Might Like You More Than Most

Get our free mobile app

The team at Thermacell also adds:

When you're on the go, you can prevent mosquito bites by using an EPA-approved topical repellent on your skin and clothes. If the repellent contains DEET as an active ingredient, be aware that it can damage plastics, including synthetic or treated fabrics like rayon and spandex. DEET will not damage natural fibers such as wool or cotton.

And when all that fails, invest in a good bug-bite product like After Bite. Good luck, and let's be careful out there.