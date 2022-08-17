(Watch) Wild Bear Joins Picnickers For Lunch

I've never claimed to be the smartest guy around. Actually, if I had a brains, I'd probably have a real job. But, I think if necessary, I could put enough brain cells together to think maybe it's not a good idea to feed a wild bear, and a big sucker at that, a sandwich.

The was a video posted by a Kaitlyn Nesbit that shows a small group of friends having a picnic in the woods. It doesn't say where this took place but it looks a lot like Minnesota.

In the video, you can see the bear standing on it's hind legs at the edge of the picnic table begging for something to eat. One of the guys commences to feed the bear.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone that is the least bit experienced in wildlife, would know that it's never a good idea to feed a wild bear. This is not a good idea. For one thing, once a bear is fed, he will return to that spot every time someone is there expecting food.

Perhaps they gave the bear the sandwiches to curb his appetite and not try and eat anyone sitting at the table.

Anyway, I'm happy everyone came out of this safely and I hope someone has convinced these people that it was a pretty stupid thing to do.

Check out the video (STRONG LANGUAGE)

10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging

10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging

Seven Reasons Mosquitoes Might Like You More Than Most