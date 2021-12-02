Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Kanabec County

MORA -- A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Kanabec county just north of Mora.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 65.

A pickup was traveling north when troopers say it crossed the center line and struck a car.

The woman driving the car, 58-year-old Mia Besemann of Finlayson, died in the crash.

The driver of the pickup, 46-year-old Christopher Stafford of Braham, was not hurt.

One of the two passengers in the pickup, 30-year-old Trenton Broll of Brook Park, was taken to the hospital in Mora with non-life-threatening injuries.