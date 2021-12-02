Waite Park Receives Grant to Help Re-Establish K9 Program

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park police department is trying to re-establish their K9 program.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they recently received a $7,500 grant through the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program. This program helps police departments throughout the United States buy police dogs.

Waite Park has a history of having a K9 program, however a few years ago, the program was put on hold after their old handler made a career change.

The dog, who was named Parker, was then donated to the St. Cloud Police department, as they had a handler who was looking for a dog.

Bentrud says in addition to the grant, they are actively raising funds to get a new dog and to get their K9 team enrolled in training.

Grants of $7,500 each were donated to the Cottage Grove Police Department, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office, the New Hope Police Department, the Swift County Sheriff's Office, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Waite Police Department. Two grants were each awarded to the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Saint Paul Police Department, totaling $75,000 in grants to police departments throughout Minnesota.