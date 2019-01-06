Wolves Top Lakers, Win Second Straight

The Minnesota Timberwolves were without Robert Covington and Derrick Rose but still managed to take down the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolves got out to an early lead going on a 13-1 run in the first four minutes. By the end of the first quarter, they had extended their lead to 35-19. Strong defensive play for the Wolves continued in the second quarter. They outscored L.A. 29-26 and entered the break up 64-45.

Despite being outscored 23-19 in the third, the Wolves held onto the lead. Entering the final period up 83-68, Minnesota continued to crank up the heat. They put up 25 more points and sealed up the win 108-86.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins led the team in scoring with 28 points each. Jeff Teague scored 15 and Taj Gibson added 12.

With the win, the Wolves improve to 19-21. They will return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 8th when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.