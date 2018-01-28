Wolves Take Care of Nets at Home 111-97

MINNEAPOLIS -- After a west coast road trip, some home cooking is just want the Minnesota Timberwolves needed defeating the Brooklyn Nets 111-97.

Wolves guard Jimmy Butler returned to action after missing the past 4-games and finished with 21-points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Other wolves starters in double-digit scoring were Andrew Wiggins (21 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (16 points, 19 rebounds), Taj Gibson (14 points).

Minnesota is 32-20 on the season and get set for a two game road swing at Atlanta Monday night and Toronto on Tuesday.