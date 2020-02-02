Wolves Drop 11th Straight

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost their 11th consecutive game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Timberwolves fell behind early and struggled from then on. Los Angeles outscored Minnesota in every quarter but one, holding a big 62-55 lead at the break.

The Clippers extended their lead over the Wolves in the third to 98-86. In the final frame, both teams netted 20 points and Minnesota earned the loss 118-106.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins and Josh Okogie each added 13 points.

The Wolves fall to 15-33 and will travel to Sacramento to face the Kings on Monday. Pre-game starts at 8:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.