Wild Dominate St. Louis in Game Three, Lynx Drop Season Opener

The St. Cloud State University baseball team swept Minot in a doubleheader, the Twins topped the A's, and the Wild routed St. Louis in game three Friday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State softball team dropped two in the NSIC tournament, the St. Cloud Norsemen came up short in game one of the division finals, and the Minnesota Lynx were blown out by the Storm in their season opener. On Saturday, the St. John's University baseball team will host Augsburg for a doubleheader, and the St. Ben's softball team will look to continue their run in the MIAC tournament.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU baseball team swept their doubleheader against Minot State on Friday. St. Cloud took game one 3-1 and game two 8-7. John Nett, Tate Wallat, Paul Steffensen, and Max Gamm each had two runs on the day. The Huskies improve to 35-11 and the Beavers fall to 26-20. The teams will conclude the series and the regular season with game three on Saturday. First pitch is set for noon.

- The Twins topped Oakland 2-1 at home on Friday to open a three-game series. Byron Buxton and José Miranda each knocked one out of the park for Minnesota. Josh Winder threw eight strikeouts and allowed three hits in the first six innings. The Twins improve to 16-11 and have a three-game lead over Cleveland for first place in the AL Central Division. The teams will play game two at Target Field on Saturday afternoon. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild earned a 5-1 win over St. Louis in game three of the first round. The lone goal for the Blues came in the final period to avoid the shutout. Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov, Jonas Brodin, Jordan Greenway, and Mats Zuccarello each netted a goal for Minnesota. Marc-André Fleury made 29 saves and allowed one goal. The Wild now control the series 2-1. The teams will hit the ice in Missouri on Sunday for game four. Pre-game coverage begins at 3:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SCSU softball team lost both of their games Friday to end their run in the NSIC Tournament. St. Cloud lost game one to Augustana 5-4 and game two 3-2 to the University of Sioux Falls. Raven Vanden Langenberg led SCSU with two runs on the day. The Huskies finish the season 36-18 overall and will wait to see if they are selected for the NCAA Tournament.

- The Norsemen fell 5-4 to the Aberdeen Wings in game one of the NAHL Division Finals on Friday. Broten Sabo led all scorers with two goals for St. Cloud including the game-tying goal in the third period. The Norsemen now trail 0-1 in the best of five series and will host the Wings at 7:00 p.m. for game two on Saturday.

- The Lynx were no match for Seattle, losing 97-74 in the season opener. Jewel Lloyd and Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 17 points each. In the first game of her final season, Sylvia Fowles led Minnesota with 16 points. Aerial Powers was close behind with 14. The Lynx fall to 0-1 and will look to turn things around when they host Washington on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The SJU baseball team (21-15) will host Augsburg (14-21) in a doubleheader to close out the regular season on Saturday. The Johnnies swept the Auggies last season and own the overall record 37-12 dating back to 1997. First pitch for game one is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The CSB softball team (28-7) will face St. Olaf (23-17) in the MIAC semifinals. The teams split a doubleheader back in April. The Bennies are 47-26 against the Oles since 1986. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. in Arden Hills.

