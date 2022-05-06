ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University has narrowed its search for the next women’s hockey coach.

The three finalists will take questions from the community at open forums next week.

Two-time Olympic medalist Molly Engstrom’s forum is Monday, May 9th at 1:30 p.m.

Engstrom has spent the last three years as the Huskies' Assistant Coach. She won a bronze medal with the Team USA Women’s Hockey in 2006 and a silver medal in 2010 and played professional hockey from 2007 to 2018 for various teams in Sweden and the United States.

Russian women’s hockey league coach Brian Idalski takes questions Wednesday, May 11th at 9:15.

Currently, the head coach of the KRS Vake Raysin Russia’s Women’s Hockey League, Idalski has a 77-17 record over three seasons, as well as a playoff championship and regular-season championship. The former coach of China’s Women’s Olympic team, he also served as the head coach of the North Dakota women’s hockey program from 2007 to 2018.

Erik Strand, women’s hockey coach at Wisconsin – Eau Claire appears Wednesday, May 11th at 2:30.

Strand has led the BluGolds to playoff championships in 2018 and 2019, regular-season championships in 2020 and 2021, and four NCAA Tournament appearances.

The open forums are at the Husky Den at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

The new coach of the SCSU Women’s hockey team is expected to be announced late next week.