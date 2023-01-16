Wisconsin Man Hurt in Snowmobile Race in Nisswa

NISSWA (WJON News) -- A Wisconsin man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his snowmobile during a race event over the weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event near Lake Shore just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities arrived to the course to find the 26-year-old Mayville, Wisconsin man had crashed on the race course.

First responders began medical aid on the man, before he was flown by helicopter to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.