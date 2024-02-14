Winter Weather Advisory Just to the South of St. Cloud
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory in southern Minnesota.
The advisory now includes counties just to the south of St. Cloud including Kandiyohi, Meeker, and Wright counties.
It will be in effect from noon on Wednesday through midnight. Three to six inches of snow are possible in the advisory area.
There are a couple of counties in far southwestern Minnesota that are in a Winter Storm Warning. Lincoln and Lyon counties could see up to seven inches of snow.
High temperatures are expected to be in the 30s Saturday and into next week, so any snow we do get will be melting quickly.
Here in St. Cloud, we are looking at an inch or less for snowfall. St. Cloud has had only a trace of snow so far in February, 3.7 inches below normal for the month so far.
St. Cloud has had a total of 9.2 inches of snow for the entire season so far, which is 20.6 inches below normal.
