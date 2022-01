UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says the Wind Chill Warning is still in effect until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory will then be in effect from 9:00 a.m. Tuesday until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

We'll then go back into a Wind Chill Warning from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

During the warning periods, wind chill readings will dip to around 40 or 45 degrees below zero.