Wind Chill Advisory Still in Effect, Big Warm Up Coming

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for central Minnesota.

The advisory will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday. Wind chills will dip as low as 35 below.

The temperatures are expected to stay below zero until Tuesday afternoon.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

After cold temperatures this week, warmer weather is favored the latter part of January.

Right now the Weather Channel says on Monday, January 22nd high temperatures go back into the lower 30s with mid 30s expected for several days next week.

The normal high for this time of the year is about 21 degrees in St. Cloud.

