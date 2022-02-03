It’s the Perfect Day to Look on the Sunny Side of Life

UNDATED -- Are you a "the glass is half full" kind of person? Thursday is the worldwide "Day of Optimism" sponsored by Optimist International.

We have the St. Cloud Morning and the Central Minnesota Noon Optimist Clubs locally.

Spokeswoman Wanita Park says you can participate in the day by looking at the sunny side of life.

Just keep positive and optimistic and make it a habit every day, because your warmth and kindness make a difference.

The two local Optimist Clubs have contributed nearly four million dollars to youth activities since their inception.

The Optimist Creed

Promise Yourself

To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.

To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.

To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.

To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.

To think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best.

To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.

To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future.

To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.

To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.

To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.