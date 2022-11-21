WILL IT BE DECIDED?

Tonight, we may have an answer to the question; How far away from schools, parks, houses of worship, or similar businesses will sellers of CBD products and THC products have to be in order to do business?

Get our free mobile app

PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT

There will be a public hearing during tonight's St. Cloud City Council meeting. The commission is recommending a distance of at least 1320 feet from schools and between establishments that sell the products, and/or 350 feet from houses of worship and parks. There are three sections addressing the sale of cannabinoids.

Those businesses that already sell the products, will be grandfathered in if the ordinance is approved. The city council has the right to approve the ordinance as is, make adjustments to the ordinance, or table the ordinance for discussion at a later date.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THIS?

Do you have an opinion on whether these products are sold near the businesses named in the ordinance? Possibly daycare facilities? Movie theatres?

Cannabis is legal in Minnesota for medical purposes. THC products must be 5 mg servings or less, and a container cannot contain more than 50 mg THC in Minnesota. THC is not legal in all cities. Some cities that don't allow it include:

Stillwater

Robbinsdale

St. Joseph

Marshall

Prior Lake

Wayzata

Shakopee

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

If you'd like to learn more about cannabis products, take a look at the list below or click HERE for more details.

Read labels carefully.

The effects of cannabis last longer when you ingest them rather than inhaling them.

The effects of ingesting cannabis can be more intense than inhaling them.

It takes time to feel the full effects.

Properly store your products.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies