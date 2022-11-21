Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota

If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th.

The ice loop is a 810 foot long and 20 foot wide trail designed for pleasure skating. The loop has refrigerated ice, and if you stay long enough, you might get a chance to see the Zamboni drive by!

This loop is a great place for new and experienced skaters alike. It is for leisure skating only, so no tag games, hockey gear, or people power skating past. Just nice relaxing ice skating.

Get our free mobile app

No reservations are needed to use the ice skating loop, and it is open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily with it being resurfaced every couple of hours. Skate rentals are available for $7.50 per pair with sizes youth 8J to adult 12 and hockey skates youth 12J to adult 15. (first come first serve). Skate rental hours are Monday through Friday: 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, and Sunday, and District 279 non-school days: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you need your own personal skates sharpened they do that for $7.50 a pair as well.

Check out more on the Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove online here. Be sure to follow Maple Grove Parks and Recreation on Facebook for weather-related updates.

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters