With the listing of this Minnesota mansion starting off with the line, Welcome to the land of Bob Dylan, you begin to wonder if there is more to this Bovey home than what meets the eye. Nestled on nearly 65 acres of virgin forest, this 2016 build has large windows that make it feel like you are living amongst the trees.

The listing by Michelle Markuson of Keller Williams Premier Realty shows off the solitude and peace of mind that the owners will feel as they ready themselves to head out and enjoy the 4 seasons that Minnesota offers. My favorite 'fact' added to the listing is that it supposedly has a door knob designed by Lenny Kravitz...who knew?

As you look at some of the home, it makes you wonder who owns this property. There is a black piano placed in the middle of a hallway, paintings of Minnesota's favorite son, Bob Dylan, and it looks like a sculpture of Dylan as well is nestled onto a tabletop/shelf. I'm not going to venture any guesses here, but it does make you wonder...but a property search shows another last name associated with the property.

The home could be yours for $5.1 million.

You can check out the entire home listing by heading here.

