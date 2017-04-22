Wilds Season Ends In Another Disappointment

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild lost in overtime 4-3 to the St. Louis Blues.

The loss sent the Wild to a 2nd straight first round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Blues forward Alexander Steen put St. Louis up 2-0 midway through the 1st. After going down by 2 goals the Wild finally looked like they found their legs and dominated much of the remaining period.

The Wild were rewarded late in the 1st when Ryan Suter scored on the power-play.

After a scoreless 2nd the score was still 2-1 entering the 3rd.

Paul Stastny scored in the 3rd. This was Stastny's first game so far this series after recovering from an injury.

With the Blues up 3-1 the Wild pressed hard for a goal. The Wild looked as if they pulled the game within one when Martin Hanzal passed a puck to the front of the net and eventually the puck bounced in off St. Louis goalie Jake Allen . Officials waved off the goal for goalie interference from Wild forward Nino Niederreiter. Replays showed Nino may have been pushed by a Blues defender but officials said the call on the ice stands.

A few minutes later Mikko Koivu would score the Wild's second power play goal of the night to make the score 3-2.

With time winding down on the Wild's season Jason Zucker slipped a puck past Allen to tie the game with just over 5 minutes remaining.

Regulation ended with the teams tied.

In overtime the Wild continued to push the pace of play. Even though Minnesota controlled play in OT they were unable to beat Jake Allen. Blues forward Magnus Paajarvi made sure the Wild wouldn't get any more chances to extend the series to a 6th game when he lifted a puck over Devan Dubnyk 's shoulder to give the Blues the game and series winner.