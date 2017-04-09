Wild Win Final Regular Season Game

GLENDALE - The Minnesota Wild finished the regular season with 3-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes

After Saturday's win against Arizona, the Wild finished the regular season with team record 49 wins and 106 points on the season.

Martin Hanzal scored in his first game back in Arizona after being traded at this years deadline.

Erik Haula opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season early in the first period. The Wild made it 2-0 on the power-play later in the period when Eric Staal capped of his resurgent season with his 28th goal on the year.

The Coyotes were outshot by the Wild 45-21 but made the game 2-1 early in the 3rd when Wild goaltender Darcy Keumper turned away a shot by Shane Doan right to Brendan Perlini.

Hanzal scored his 20th goal of the year later in the period to push the lead back to 2 goals.

Next up for the Wild is a 1st round match up with the St. Louis Blues.