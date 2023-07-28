Why Use of Crossbows Are Controversial for MN Hunters

The Minnesota State legislature at this year's session made it legal for crossbows to be used during the archery deer hunt in Minnesota starting this September. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. Prior to this year's decision by the Minnesota State Legislature people who were 60 years of age or older or had a disability would be allowed to use a crossbow. Now everyone can use a crossbow during the archery hunt. Glen Schmitt says the traditional crossbow hunters are worried that too many people will hunt and they are making the argument that it isn't really archery hunting.

Get our free mobile app

I asked Schmitt if he expects a surge in people hunting during the archery hunt due to the use of crossbows. He says it will certainly open the door for some people who wouldn't otherwise participate. Schmitt explains that bow hunting is time consuming and it isn't easy for everyone to draw the bow back. He doesn't expect it to be a big spike but he's interested to see what change we could see in Minnesota.

We have reached the dog days of summer and Schmitt indicates when the weather gets warm like this fish just aren't as active. He says fishing gets a little tougher this time of year especially for walleye. Schmitt indicates there is less people fishing and more recreational boating on Minnesota lakes. He says this is understandable. Schmitt explains when people are fishing now they are often looking for panfish, blue gills and crappies.

If you'd like to listen to may conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.