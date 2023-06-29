Why Can’t We Have A Classic Rock Fest Where We Fest Is Held?

With so many years of great classic rock fests now in the rearview mirror.

So, where can all of us classic rock fans go for our yearly rock & camp pilgrimage?

Last year I went to We Fest up by Detroit Lakes, Minnesota because my wife likes country music. Yeah, I know, I married her anyway. A previously undisclosed flaw. While I was there watching the clock tick ever so slowly, I got to thinking.

Why can't Live Nation, owner of We Fest, have a classic rock festival like Moondance Jam used to be and have it right here on the We Fest grounds? It's a beautiful venue which could be put to use hosting other events.

Obviously, they have the connections in the music industry. The We Fest grounds are already set up for a festival with a huge stage and acres and acres of campsites for campers and tents. Not to mention a trained staff.

Detroit Lakes is much more centrally located than Walker. There are many rentals and a few hotels within a few miles of the grounds.

The We Fest grounds, believe it or not, are only used for the festival 3 days out of the whole summer. Seems like a big waste to have all that sitting there unused when it could be raking in some additional revenue and providing exiled MoonDance Jammers a place to flock to every summer.

So, HEY LIVE NATION! You can do this! Take my idea and run with it. We can talk compensation later.

