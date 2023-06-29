Central Minnesota Town Ball Update – June 29th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

(Wednesday June 28th)

The Muskies defeated their league and in-town rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by seven hits including a home run and a double. The Muskies made some misplays early, but they also made several outstanding defensive plays thru out the game. It was one-to-one after the second inning and it stayed that way til the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Muskies managed a push across a run, after two hit batters and a sacrifice bunt and a misplay by the Stone Poneys gave the Muskies the lead. The starting pitcher for the Muskies was lefty Johnny Schumer, he he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. David “DD” Deminsky threw one inning in relief to earn the save. He faced three batters and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Ethan Carlson, he went 2-for-3 with a huge home run in the second inning, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-5 with a double and Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Brian Schellinger was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, he scored the go ahead run in the eighth inning. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt. Carson Gross went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt in the eighth to advance Brain and Adam to 2nd and 3rd base. Jace Otto earned two walks and Andrew Deters earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was righty Chase Heying, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Geiger went 1-for-4 with a double. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-3.

BECKER BANDITS 9 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 8

(Wednesday June 28th)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Lakers in a walk off fashion, they did collect ten hits, including three doubles. The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Will Thorn threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cameron Fischer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walks.

The Bandits offense was led by Will Thorn, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Nolan Reiter went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Dalton Fouquette went 3-for-4 and he scored a trio of runs. Nolan Murphy went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Thorn went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Keenan Hjermestad earned two walks, Mitch Louden earned a walk and Wyatt Flint scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Ty Ulven, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded threw strikeouts. Caleb Leintz threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and three walks. Steve Ellingson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Calvin Schmitz went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Samuelson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ben Brown went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Skyzmanski went 1-for-1 with a double and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Nick Hamak went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brett Knudsen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Caleb Leintz earned a walk and he scored a run.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NLS TWINS 8 NL-SUNBURG LAKERS 4

(Wednesday June 28th)

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles. The Twins starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hunter Magnuson threw three innings, he issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Hunter Magnuson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Kulset went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Cayden Hansen went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Josh Soine earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schroeder went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Derek Dolezal was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Scott Rambow went 3-for-4 and he scored a run, Jake Rambow went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-1.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Justin Johnson, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jarret Cortez threw four innings he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Weston Gjerde, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aaron Zimmer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Luke Ruter was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Chris Moist went 1-for-3 with a walk and Regan Carlson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Spencer Allen and Kyle Baker both went 1-for-1 and Jared Cortez scored a run. Luke Jeseritz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jaiden Henjum earned two walks and Justin Johnson earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 12 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Wednesday June 28th)

The Rivercats from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe the Royals from the Stearns Count League, backed by nineteen hits, including five doubles and a home run and six big runs in the ninth inning. They played solid defense and they got a pair of good pitcher performances. Jake Carper started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rivercats offense was led by Samson Schlegel, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-5, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jon Affeldt went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for a RBI and and Jordan Picka went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Jack Grell went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored scored a pair of runs. Callen Henkemeyer went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Adam Smith went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, Alex Smith went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-5.

The Royals starting pitcher was Austin Larson, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and one walk. Talen Braegelman threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Grady Notch, he went 2-for-4 fro a RBI and Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Kyle Budde had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Tyler Prom went 1-for-4. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Drontel earned a walk.

WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 4

(Tuesday June 27th)

The Red Devils from the North Star leagued defeated their foe the Anglers from the Sauk Valley League, backed by ten hits. The Red Devils starting pitcher Nathen Carlin, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. PJ Hangartner threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Brudzinski threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Nick Trucke, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jadrien Keavy went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Trucke went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Zach Iten had sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cale Wabbe went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Tom Druk run went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Patrick Tschida earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Chris Olson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Erich Strehlke earned a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Meyer earned a walk.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Colton Lunberg, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, five runs and three walks. Logan Eisentrager threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Yakesh threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Easton Knealing, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a run. Eric Fouquette went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jacob Eisentrager went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Eisentrager went 1-for-4 and Dan Jerde went 1-for-3. Brady Yakesh went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Caden Kelley and Mason Chartier both earned a walk and Brad Gusse was hit by a pitch.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 AVON LAKERS 0

(Wednesday June 28th)

The Lakers from the Central Valley League defeated the Lakers from the Victory league, backed by seven hits, including two home runs and a double. Their Starting pitcher was Chance Berger, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Grant Wensmann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Adam Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chance Berger went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Schmitt went 1-for-3, Nick Schmitt earned two walks and he scored a run. Max Fuchs earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Andrew Schmitt had a stolen base and Kole Klaphake earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jackson Henderson, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk. Adam Harlander threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Holthaus threw two innings, in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Dolan threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Gregory Reese, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Bennett Hylla went 1-for-3 and Jack Theisen earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 1 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

(Wednesday June 28th)

The Joes defeated their rivals the Gussies, backed by four hits, including a double, solid defense and a pair of good pitching performances. Matthew Bolton threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recored four strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and John Huebsch went 1-for-2 with a double. Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Andrew Karls went 1-for-2, Brandon Bloch had a sacrifice bunt and Lukas Nyberg earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Tyler Bautch, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Gussies offense included Adam Gwost, he went 2-for-3 and Tanner Toenjes went 1-for-2.

NIMROD GNATS 17TH ANNUAL TOURNAMENT

NIMROD GNATS 4 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3

DILWORTH RAILDOGS 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 7 BECKER BANDITS 1

BECKER BULLDOGS 14 BUFFALO BULLDOGS 4

DILWORTH RAILDOGS 5 BECKER BANDITS 2

VICTORY NORTH/EAST (6/26/2023)

Nisswa Lightning 8-1

Buckman Billygoats 8-1

Fort Ripley Rebels 8-2

Foley Lumber Jacks 5-3

Pierz Brewers 6-4

Pierz Lakers 5-4

Royalton Riverdogs 4-6

Aitkin Steam 1-4

Pierz Bulldogs 0-10

VICTORY SOUTH/WEST

Avon Lakers 8-1

St. Stephen Steves 8-3

Opole Bears 8-4

Sobieski Skis 5-3

Upsala Blue Jays 6-5

Freeport Black Sox 4-6

St. Wendel Saints 5-8

Randall Cubs 2-6

Swanville Swans 1-10

Flensburg Falcons 0-10

STEARNS COUNTY (6/26/2023)

NORTH

New Munich Silver Streaks 7-1

Elrosa Saints 5-2

Spring Hill Chargers 7-3

Greenwald Cubs 3-6

Meire Grove Grovers 3-4

SOUTH

St. Martin Martins 8-2

Lake Henry Lakers 5-4

Richmond Royals 4-7

Roscoe Rangers 3-7

Farming Flames 2-7

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE (6/26/23)

North

Watkins Clippers 8-1

Luxemburg Brewers 8-1

St. Nickolas Nicks 2-9

St. Augusta Gussies 2-9

South

Cold Spring Rockies 7-2

Kimball Express 6-4

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-7

Eden Valley Hawks 3-7

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE (6/29/23)

WEST

Sartell Muskies 10-1

St. Joesph Joes 5-3

Sartell Stone Poneys 4-5

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 2-6

Clear Lake Lakers 1-9

EAST

Clearwater Rivercats 7-0

Monticello Polecats 6-1

Becker Bandits 4-6

Albertville Anglers 0-8

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE (6/26/23)

Atwater Chuckers 6-2

NLS Twins 5-3

NL-Sunburg Lakers 4-4

Starbuck Stars 4-4

Regal Eagles 3-5

Paynesville Pirates 2-6