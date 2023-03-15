Who Else In Minnesota Shares This &#8220;I&#8217;m Over It&#8221; Winter Sentiment?

Who Else In Minnesota Shares This “I’m Over It” Winter Sentiment?

MnDOT

With the threat of even MORE snow looming over us in Central Minnesota and other parts of this great state. Who else is feeling sentiment of "I'm Over It", winter can be done now? Every year it happens. We get teased with nice weather, snow begins melting and then BOOM, more snow.

Get our free mobile app

Don't get me wrong there are some great things that can come with winter. Such as Christmas, the promise of a new year, snowshoeing, skiing, ice skating, hockey games, hot chocolate by the fire, frost that covers everything and you get picturesque views in Minnesota everywhere you turn, like this one I caught while visiting my parents up North more in Minnesota:

Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM
loading...

There are many more and I could go on and on. But after awhile, the effect wears off. At least for me. But doesn't appear I am the only who is feeling that, and I felt very heard when I found this tweet the other day on Best of Minnesota:

Get our free mobile app


I'm Over It

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ

10 Worst Smells Of A MN Summer

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)

 

Filed Under: funny Minnesota winter meme, I'm over winter in Minnesota, is winter done in Minnesota, More snow coming in Minnesota, spring here soon in Minnesota, Winter in Minnesota needs to be done
Categories: weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports