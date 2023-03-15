Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – March 15th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

This roundup will including two former coaches for the St. Cloud Tech/Community College Cyclones. Jason Fischer of the Alexandria Legends and Tyler Hebrink of the Ridgewater Warriors. I am going to give some brief game recaps for all the six schools, in particular when they are playing each other. I will continue my coverage for the Cyclones I have for the past number of years. Fergus Falls Spartans, Brainerd Central Lakes College Raiders and Anoka Ramsey Rams.

ALEXANDRIA TC COLLEGE LEGENDS 8 HUDSON VALLEY CC VIKINGS 3

The Legends defeated the Vikings, backed by some very timely hitting, good defense and they took advantage of some Vikings misplays. Righty Brock Depute from Mowhall, North Dakota started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Chuck Hackett from Foley High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Righty Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer High School threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by second baseman Jacob Merrill, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Center fielder Will Plowman went 1-for-1 for two RBIs. Outfielder Levi Lampert went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Brady Goebel went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. DH Lucas Burgum, shortstop Carter Lang and leftfielder Carter Ruschmeier all scored a run. Third baseman Noah Lower earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Vikings Ethan Thompson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. Aidan McPhail threw one inning in relief, Jay Hughes threw 2/3 of an inning and Chance Herrington threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out. Their offense was led by TJ Strevell, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jaden Ross went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Connor Waiting went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a walk and Josh Foglie went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 6 SUNNY ADIRONDACK TIMBERWOLVES. 3

The Legends defeated the Vikings, backed by seven hits, including four doubles and home run. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, righty Lucas Burgum a 6’3” freshman from Mandan, ND threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer High School threw one inning in relief gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Lange, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Caden Sand from Albany High went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-3 with a double, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-4 with a home run and Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 2-for-4 with a double. Felix Porras went 1-for-4 and Lucas Burgum earned a walk and he scored a run. Gannon Hall from Mohall, ND earned a walk and he scored a run and Chuck Hackett from Foley High School earned a walk.

The Timberwolves starting pitcher was Xavier Garcia, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Briton Cook threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to close it out. Their offense was led by Jasten Nesbit, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeffry Stearned went 1-for-3 with a home run and Evan Grimes went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Cooper Danielson went 1-for-2 for a RBI.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 11 DAKOTA COLLEGE JACKS 1 (5 Innings)

The Raiders defeated the Jacks, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and a home run and very good defense. The Raiders put up five big runs in the second inning, this gave their pitchers very good support. Lefty Mason Argir, a sophomore from Brainerd High School started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Ivan Villa a sophomore form Green Valley, Arizona threw the final inning in relief, he gave up a hit.

The Raiders offense was led by Adam Braun a sophomore from Buffalo High School, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Tucson, Arizona went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Justin Stalboerger a freshman from Moorhead High School went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eric Bungum a sophomore from Hayfield High School went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Lepel a freshman from Plato, Minnesota was credited for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Erubriel Ozuna a sophomore from Casa Grande, Arizona went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Jacks starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Adam Lehman, he threw two innings, MJ Aasen threw two innings in relief and Nate Huishem threw one inning in relief. The Jacks offense was led by Auston Medina, he went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles. Dalton Anderson went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Bryce Mosley went 1-for-2.

FERGUS FALLS CTC SPARTANS 13 PRAIRIE STATE C PIONEERS 11

The Spartans defeated the Pioneers in a slugfest, a total of twenty-four hits were collected, including thee doubles and a pair of home runs by the Spartans. Righty Logan Pulju a freshman from Perham High School started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Mike Short a sophomore from MIddle Sackville, NS threw two innings in relief. he gave up three hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Aidian O’Brien a freshman from Red Wing High School threw one inning in relief to earn the save. he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Luke Ruter a freshman from New London-Spicer threw the final inning, he gave up one hit.

The Spartans offense was led by Mike Short, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Beau Fetting a sophomore from Ada High School went 4-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Ben Monson a freshman from Solon Springs, Wisconsin went 3-for-4 for four RBIs and Eoghan Fischer went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Jackson Martinez a sophomore from Dassel-Cokato went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBi, he scored three runs and he earned three walks. Logan Pulju went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Adam Vue a freshman from Fresno, California went 1-for-2 with a pair of sacrifice bunts and he scored a run and Luke Rutter earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Erich Cerego, he was the pitcher of record. The offense was led by Tyler Brody, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Richard Woodruff went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he scored two runs and he earned three walks. Fabian Romero went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luis Curico had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Anthony D’Apice was credited for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run.

PRAIRIE STATE PIONEERS 11 FERGUS FALLS CTC SPARTANS 1

The Spartans took one in the chin, as the Pioneers defeated them in five innings, they were out hit ten to five. Angel Morales was their starting pitcher, he threw five innings to earn the win. Their offense was led by Michael Operanden went

1-for-3 for two RBIs and Nolan Wiebe went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Brody earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs. Fabian Romero went 3-for-3, with two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jose Avila went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Luis Cirico went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Jackson Martin, he threw four innings, he took the loss. he gave up seven hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Rosy Aasness threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he issued one walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and Beau Fetting went 2-for-3. Logan Pulju went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run. Adam Vue went 1-for-2 and Jackson Martin earned a walk.

LAKE REGION COLLEGE ROYALS 10 BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 6

The Royals defeated the Raiders, they collected twelve hits, including three doubles and a triple. Devante Keim-Owens started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings. Clay Burden threw 1 1/3, Trent Greek threw 2/3, Duke DeJean threw one inning and Kaden Voge threw one inning in relief. Their offense was led by Eli Cloninier, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Kaeden Sinai went

3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Riley Craw went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Wade-Parker went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Trent Greek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the Raiders was Alonso Bacame, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Letness threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Meister threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Rylee Rauch, Raiders shortstop, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Cekalla, Raiders catcher, went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Beau Lepel, Raiders third baseman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Adam Braun, right fielder earned three walks. Turner Locken, first baseman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Erubiel Ozuna earned two walks and he scored two runs and Josh Kivela, left fielder earned a walk. Eric Bungum, second baseman earned two walks, was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

WESCHESTER CC VIKINGS 4 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 2

The Vikings defeated the Legends in a pitching dual, they did out hit the Legends five to three and play good defense. Jackson Kossow started and threw a complete game for the Vikings. He gave up just three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. They were led of offense by Michael Ambrosecchia, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Anthony Dalce went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Weston Baronian went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Tommy Poggo went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and Ryan Osso earned two walks and he scored two runs. Marc Stockhausen went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run.

The Legends starting pitcher, lefty Jalen Vorpahl a freshman from Sartell-St. Stephen High School threw 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits, four runs and five walks. Righty freshman Parker Jendro from Alexandria Area High School threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out.

The Legends DH Lucas Burgum went 1-for-3 for a RBI and left fielder Mason Conrad went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a stolen base. Short stop Carter Lang was credited for a RBI and Maddox Martinson scored a run. Center fielder Will Plowman went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and second baseman Jacob Merril earned a walk.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 10 LAKE REGION ROYALS 2

The Raiders defeated the Royals, backed by ten hits, aided by nine walks, this included three big doubles. The Raiders starting pitcher righty Adam Jensen, a freshman from Brainerd High School, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Ben Dornseif a sophomore from Hector, Minnesota threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Erubiel Ozawa, center fielder, went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Argir, right fielder went 2-for-5 for a RBI and DH Rylee Rauch went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Leo Villa, catcher, went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Iva Villa, left fielder, went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Devin Waldorf, short stop from Kimball Area High School went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brett Letness, first baseman, went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Alonso Bacame, second baseman, went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Beau Lepel, third baseman earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher Brady Omdahl threw 3 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Eli Cloninger threw 1 1/3, Kaden Vogl 1 Inning and Carter Newman one inning all in relief. The Royals offense was led by Eli Cloninger, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI. Tyler Donohue went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ronald Nelson went 1-for-4. Kaeden Siwah went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Riley Craw went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.