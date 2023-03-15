SCSU Baseball Update – March 15th, 2023

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 10 CALDWELL CC COBRAS 0

The Huskies defeated the Cobras, backed by eights, solid defense and very good pitching. Lefty Luke Tupy, a 6’5” sophomore from New Prague High School started on the mound for the Huskies. He threw four very good innings, to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Grady Fuchs a junior from Paynesville Area High School and a Tech. College transfer threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Righty Kole Krier a freshman from Maple Grove High School threw two innings in relief, to close it out. He issued three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Huskies second baseman Drew Beier, he went

3-for-4 for a RBI, he scored two runs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Huskies DH Sam Riola went 2-for-3, he scored three runs, earned one walk and he had a trio of stolen bases. Ben Klapp a junior from Maple Lake High and a Century College transfer went 1-for-1 for a pair of RBIs. Huskies third baseman Garrett Bevacqua a sophomore form Carlsbad, California had a sacrifice fly and was given credit for three RBIs. Mason Primus a senior from Rocori High School went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Huskies first baseman Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany High School went 1-for-2. Huskies center fielder John Nett earned two walks, he scored two runs and he ha had a pair of stolen bases. Huskies right fielder Otto Grimm a junior from Bemidji High School earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Huskies shortstop Sawyer Smith earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Left fielder Tyler Schiller earned a walk and he scored a run and catcher Kevin Butler earned a walk and Senior Drew Bulson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Cobras starting pitcher was Chris Coleman, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Naolitano threw 1/3 of an inning in relief and Dan Keane threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out. Their offense was led by Wally Arias, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and Kyle Richards went 1-for-2. Akashi Santiago, Ryan Opak and Liam Jones all earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES 11 BENTLEY FALCONS 4

The Huskies defeated the Falcons, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles and six with multi-hit games. The Huskies starting pitcher lefty Payton VanBeck threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Kieran Schmitz a junior from Wayzata High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by right fielder Garrett Bevacqua, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs. Shortstop Sawyer Smith went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Left fielder Tyler Schiller went 2-for-4 with a double for for a RBI and he scored two runs. Second baseman Sam Riola went 2-for-4, he had a trio of stolen bases, scored three runs and he earned earned a walk. First baseman Mason Primus went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Third baseman Tate Wallat went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Junior Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Catcher Drew Bulson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and DH Ben Clapp scored a run. Center fielder John nett earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Colin Kennelly, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued three walks. Marc Cedrone threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Sikhos Drude threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded two strikeouts. Eddie Beauregard went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Gonzalez went 2-for-3 and Liam Sears was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.. Joe Cacciatale went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run.