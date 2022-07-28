Know Before You Go: The 2022 Benton County Fair

When: The Benton County Fair runs August 2nd - 7th, 2022

Where: 1410 3rd Ave S, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

Parking: On-grounds parking is not free. Attendants will assist (and collect money) along the fairgrounds perimeter fence. Paid parking is also available by entering the fairgrounds via 12th Street (north edge of the fairgrounds). Street parking around the fairgrounds is free.

Shuttle Bus: A daily shuttle bus is provided during the fair. The bus picks up and drops off at the main entrance to the fairgrounds from the Sauk Rapids VFW with free parking at the VFW. Tap here for the shuttle bus schedule.

Grandstand Events:

Tuesday: Ranch Rodeo at 6 PM ($10 Adult/$5 Children (ages 5-12))

Wednesday: Demo Derby at 7:30 PM (Tickets – $15 Adult/$5 Children (ages 5-12))

Thursday: Truck Pull at 6 PM (Tickets – $10 Adult/$5 Children (ages 5-12))

Friday: Tractor Pull at 5 PM (Tickets – $10 Adult/$5 Children (ages 5-12))

Saturday: Demo Derby at 6:30 PM (Tickets – $15 Adult/$5 Children (ages 5-12))

Sunday: Autocross at 1 PM (Tickets – $10 Adult/$5 Children (ages 5-12))

Live Music on the Beer Garden Stage:

Tuesday: Switch at 7 PM

Wednesday: IV Play at 8 PM

Thursday: Pandemic at 8 PM

Friday: Mason Dixon Line at 8 PM

Saturday: Honey Badgers at 8 PM

Sunday: Kat Blue at Noon

Midway: Rides and games on the Midway start at 5 PM Tuesday, and noon Wednesday- Sunday. Tap here for tickets and wristband deals.

For the full fair schedule, check out the Benton County Fair online here.

