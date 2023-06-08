What You Should Do If a Fawn Ends Up in Your Yard

This is the time of year deer are active and fawns can get left by their mother's. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He indicates conservation officers have been getting quite a few call about does dropping fawns. Schmitt suggests not disrupting the fawns even if they end up on your lawn or even under your deck. He says the mother is typically not far away and will come back for them in most cases unless something unusual happens. Schmitt says deer activity continues to be high in Central Minnesota right now.

Fishing throughout Minnesota continues to be strong. Schmitt says the crappie spawn is pretty much done and sunfish continue to be active along shorelines. He says surface water temperatures are up around 70 degrees in Central Minnesota. Schmitt indicates the water temperature is about as warm as he's seen it this time of year and is more typical to mid summer instead of early summer.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt loading...

Walleye fishing in Central Minnesota continues to be solid according to Schmitt. He suggests looking along weed lines for walleyes, bass and northern pike. Another location would be mud flats. Schmitt says many anglers have switched over to leeches and nightcrawlers but he says minnows will still work but they are hard to keep alive. He says local bait shops continue to be well stocked with live bait.

Northern Minnesota lakes continue to be good locations for Minnesotans to find fish. Schmitt says you may still find some crappies in the shallows and blue gills in the bull rushes. He says fishing on Red Lake continues to be really good and that has been the case since opening day. Schmitt indicates walleyes on Red Lake are in 7 to 9 feet of water and many people are catching limits there.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.