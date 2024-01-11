What to Know About Ice Fishing In MN This Weekend

Cold temperatures aren't a bad thing for everyone. Ice fishing is getting a restart this weekend and beyond with cold temperatures that are making ice throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says we are making ice fast and things will turn around quickly. Schmitt explained 4 inches of solid ice is still recommended by the DNR for walking so he recommends caution since there are still some sketchy ice spots in Central Minnesota. He suggests being diligent and watch where you are going.

Get our free mobile app

Red Lake lifted the ban on motorized vehicles on the ice this week, and Schmitt says Lake Mille Lacs likely will allow ATVs on the south end of the lake this weekend. Schmitt says most resorts will recommend some travel on lakes in northern Minnesota. He says Leech Lake has some sketchy ice spots but in other locations on Leech they are putting ice houses out. Schmitt suggests checking with resorts in regards to ice conditions especially on large bodies of water.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt loading...

Schmitt says there isn't a lot of good fishing going on right now because of the lack of pressure. If you are looking for walleyes Schmitt suggests looking off the main lake structure, blue gills will be in the weeds and crappies in deep water. For those going out for the first time this season check the areas he suggested above and then move where you normally would as the season progresses.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.