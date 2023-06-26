What Strange Thing Showed Up At the Taylor Swift Show in Minneapolis?

As you probably know, Taylor Swift just did two shows in Minneapolis at the US Bank Stadium. According to KARE 11 she drew more than 120,000 people over two nights. Her extremely dedicated fan base of Swifties showed up ready for an incredible evening of music, fashion and stage set changes and they were not let down!

But there was also one "Strange Thing" in the audience...or should I say, "Stranger Things" cast member? If you're a fan of the show "Stranger Things" on Netflix then you most likely are familiar with Jim Hopper. He's the chief of police in Hawkins, Indiana where the show take place and he investigates the strange occurrences in the town.

But on Saturday night, David Harbour -- the actor that plays Jim Hopper -- wasn't doing any investigating...or working for that matter. He was just another Swifty in attendance at US Bank Stadium for the show. Yes! Chief Jim Hopper is a Swifty and was right here in Minnesota getting his fandom on.

According to his Wikipedia page, David Harbour started his acting career in 1999 on Broadway and had his TV debut that same year on "Law and Order." He also has appeared in many movies including "Brokeback Mountain," "The Green Hornet," "Revolutionary Road" and more. But it was "Stranger Things" that brought him Global recognition as well as a Critic's Choice Televison Award in 2018 and a Golden Globe nomination.

