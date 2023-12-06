MN Radio DJ Reacts, Taylor Swift is Time Magazines Person of Year

It was just released this morning that Taylor Swift is Time Magazine's Person of the Year. Personally, I feel like this is the right person at the right time.

At a time when there seems to be so much controversy and unrest in the world, it feels like this is the perfect pick for Time's 2023 Person of the Year. Why? Because it seems that Taylor just wants to spread joy. Her concerts draw tens of thousands of people. Besides a major Ticketmaster snafu on her last tour, there really is never any controversy with her.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Glendale, AZ John Medina, Getty Images loading...

When her concert comes to your town it has an economic effect. A REAL economic effect. According to the Washing Post, it's estimated that fans spend $93 million per show. That staggering amount includes the tickets but also travel, hotels, food, outfits and of course merchandise from the tour. So lots of retail impact in the city outside of the tickets and the venue.

Get our free mobile app

What does that mean overall? At the end of the U.S. Tour the Washington Post estimates that it adds up to approximately $5.7 Billion boost to the Country's economy. Yes, billion with a "B".

Just look at what Taylor Swift has done for the NFL. By simply being at games to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce play she draws in a new audience to the NFL. People that didn't watch football in the past are watching just for glimpses of Taylor Swift. It's bringing a whole new audience to football.

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Who else can say they positively affected the Country's economy, increased NFL football viewing and brought joy through music to millions of people through her music?

One other thing. In my role as a radio announcer I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor Swift multiple times. She is genuinely a wonderful person. After the first time I met her I received a hand-written card thanking me. Wait, what?

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

More cards came each time I got to go to another meet and greet. That personal touch may be good marketing, but it takes personal time and she put in the time. That's commendable.

So, yes. I love that Time Magazine is celebrating a person whose life's mission seems to be spreading joy. Someone that engages with her fans and that lets people get a look into her personal life. Congratulations to Taylor Swift on this commendation and thanks to Time Magazine for helping to spread the joy.

More from Time Magazine HERE.

LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker