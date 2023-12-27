[OPINION] Want Taylor Swift Gone? Stop Talking About Her

Read the above pic again. Like the caption says, the people who claim to hate Taylor Swift and want Taylor Swift to go away...can't stop talking about Taylor Swift.

It seems to often be old white men who can't shut the hell up about her.

The latest whiners: Skip Bayless and Clay Travis.

Among my personal mantras: don't trust someone with a verb for a name, and don't trust someone with two or more first names.

These idiots are trying to pin Taylor Swift as the reason that the Kansas City Chiefs haven't been as dominant this season as they have in previous seasons.

Skip says, "Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis [Kelce]?"

[Clay] Travis called Taylor, "...the Chiefs [sic] Yoko Ono."

Normally, the sage advice would be, "Don't anger the Swifties!!!", but football fans whose heads are NOT up their asses have united with the Swifties.

It's the crossover I never thought I'd see, but here we are.

Twitter-er #1: "Yeah, wide receiver coach Taylor Swift is really stuffing their season up isn’t she?"

Twitter-er #2: "Ahh yes, this is the reason *checks notes* THE LEADING PASS CATCHER ON THE TEAM has been distracted. Got it. Not [KC Head Coach Matt] Nagy, not an inept WR coach, a bottom barrel WR room. It’s Taylor swift. Got it."

Since Taylor Swift is a billionaire (could THAT be a reason for the scorn of Skip?), she falls under my "Eat the Rich" policy and doesn't need to be defended. But let's be real about why these oafs hate her: she'll never touch their peepee and they've got the Big Sads about it.

