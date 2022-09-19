What is the Average Cost to Attend a Vikings Game This Season?

How does Minnesota stack up regarding the affordability of attending an NFL game this season? Let's do the math.

Cheapest Ticket: $70.11

Parking: $25

16 Oz Beer: $8 each

Pop: $5.50 each

Hot Dog: $6.50 each

Total for 1 person to see the Vikings play at US Bank Stadium: $115.11

Now multiply that by multiple people because chances are good you don't want to go to the game alone. And factor in gas to get down to US Bank Stadium. That is something that wasn't included in the NFL cost spreadsheet.

Overall it isn't bad, especially when we compare these numbers to the overall NFL average which is $175.47 per person.

Curious as to the cheapest and most expensive team? I know I was.

The cheapest team to see play is the Arizona Cardinals at Statefarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The average cost per person to watch them play is about $74.77.

The most expensive team to see play is the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The average cost per person is $328.94, $222 of that is just the cheapest ticket price.

When comparing ourselves to the cheapest, and most expensive, we really don't stack up too bad overall. Which is probably the most Minnesotan way we could be. We exist in the lower middle of the pack, not causing a stir, just existing.

Skol Vikings! They play Monday Night Football tonight against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are 1-0 for the season, so it should be a good game!

