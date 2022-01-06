Weather Related Announcements Friday, January 7th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 7th, 2022.
SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):
-- Albany
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Holdingford
-- Kimball
-- Paynesville
-- ROCORI
-- St. Cloud State will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.
SCHOOLS (CLOSED):
-- Benton-Stearns New Frontiers, Voyagers, and Pioneers
-- Foley
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- St. Cloud Area School District
-- St. John's Prep
-- Catholic Community Schools
MISC:
-- Benton County Historical Society will be closed.
-- Spark STEM Conference at St. Cloud State is canceled.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.