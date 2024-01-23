We Now Know Who the Lakes Jam Rock Headliner Is

We've been patiently waiting for the announcement by Lakes Jam naming this year's Rock Night headliner, and now we know.

The rock headliner for Lakes Jam this June is 90s alt rock legends, Live.

Live is best known for their international smash hit, "Lightning Crashes", which stayed on top of the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for ten straight weeks.

Their breakthrough album, 1993's Throwing Copper, also featured the hit singles "I Alone", "All Over You", and another #1 US Modern Rock Hit: "Selling the Drama". The album itself hit #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on May 6th, 1995, after a full year rising on the charts.

The band's follow-up, 1997's Secret Samadhi, debuted at #1 and charted four singles, led by "Lakini's Juice".

Lakes Jam 2024 is June 27th through June 29th at Brainerd International Raceway. Country stars Jake Owen and Tyler Hubbard (of Florida-Georgia Line) headline the Friday and Saturday country nights, respectively.

More rock acts for Thursday, as well as local stage acts, are expected to be announced soon. Previous years saw George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Tesla, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Ratt, Styx, .38 Special, Night Ranger, Don Felder, Loverboy, Tom Keifer (Cinderella), Slaughter, Lita Ford, Kip Winger, Great White, Jack Russell (of Great White...it was a separate year), Autograph, and Starship (formerly Jefferson Starship).

Other attractions at the festival include watercross, drifting, a poker tourney, bean bag tourney, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.