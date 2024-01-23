We Now Know Who the Lakes Jam Rock Headliner Is

We Now Know Who the Lakes Jam Rock Headliner Is

Ed Kowalczyk of Live (Getty Images)

We've been patiently waiting for the announcement by Lakes Jam naming this year's Rock Night headliner, and now we know.

The rock headliner for Lakes Jam this June is 90s alt rock legends, Live.

Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi
loading...

Live is best known for their international smash hit, "Lightning Crashes", which stayed on top of the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for ten straight weeks.

Their breakthrough album, 1993's Throwing Copper, also featured the hit singles "I Alone", "All Over You", and another #1 US Modern Rock Hit: "Selling the Drama". The album itself hit #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on May 6th, 1995, after a full year rising on the charts.

The band's follow-up, 1997's Secret Samadhi, debuted at #1 and charted four singles, led by "Lakini's Juice".

Get our free mobile app

Lakes Jam 2024

Lakes Jam 2024 is June 27th through June 29th at Brainerd International Raceway. Country stars Jake Owen and Tyler Hubbard (of Florida-Georgia Line) headline the Friday and Saturday country nights, respectively.

More rock acts for Thursday, as well as local stage acts, are expected to be announced soon. Previous years saw George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Tesla, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Ratt, Styx, .38 Special, Night Ranger, Don Felder, Loverboy, Tom Keifer (Cinderella), Slaughter, Lita Ford, Kip Winger, Great White, Jack Russell (of Great White...it was a separate year), Autograph, and Starship (formerly Jefferson Starship).

Other attractions at the festival include watercross, drifting, a poker tourney, bean bag tourney, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Mammoth WVH w/Nita Strauss at First Avenue in Minneapolis

The 2nd stop of Mammoth WVH's biggest (so far) headlining tour was at the iconic First Avenue in Minneapolis on November 5th, 2023. Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper's guitarist) opened the show. There were zero Van Halen songs played (as Wolfgang Van Halen has said will happen numerous times in the past) but the spirit of his father was present in the joy Wolfgang displayed in his performance. The set was filled with Wolfie's rockers, and included a brief but emotional solo acoustic set by Wolfgang that featured "The Distance"...a song written for his late father, guitar hero Edward Van Halen.

Gallery Credit: Choad

Filed Under: Lakes Jam, live music, Music Festivals
Categories: Music
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports