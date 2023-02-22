Ways to Explore Minnesota This Weekend and Beyond
It's been a snowy week but Minnesotans find ways to still do outdoor activities in the winter months. Jake Juliot is a PR and Communications Specialist from Explore Minnesota. He joined me on WJON to talk about many events both indoors and outdoors Minnesotans and explore.
Last of the winter festivals
- Polar Fest – Detroit Lakes
- Final weekend: Sat., Feb. 25 and Sun., Feb. 26
- Saturday: snowmobile race, polar plunge, and frozen fireworks
- Sunday: snowga (snow yoga) and a fat tire fest at Detroit Mountain
- Ice Castles – New Brighton
- Through March 6
- Elaborate ice sculptures, a lantern passage with thousands of lights, a frozen maze, polar pub
- For kids: ice slides, crawl tunnels, tubing hill
- Winter Beer Dabbler – Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- , Feb. 25, 3-6:30 p.m.
- Minnesota’s biggest beer festival
- More than 130 vendors
- Beer from breweries all over the U.S.
- Cider, wine, seltzers, too
- Plus music, food trucks and more
- International Festival of Owls – Houston
- March 3-5 (indoor and outdoor components)
- See 7 species of owls at live owl programs
- Owl prowls with expert owl callers to help you see and hear wild owls
- Owl-themed food: owl-face pancakes, owl-shaped pizzas and more
- Kids owl crafts, a hooting contest and other activities
- Family Festival at Lutsen Mountains
- Free rentals with adult and child lift tickets during family festival weekend March 24-26
- Four mountains and 95 runs
- Other activities include dog-sled rides, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, naturalist programs, live music
- Candlelight events
- Winter trails will be lit with luminaries for hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing
- After exploring the trails you can warm up around a fire and enjoy some hot cocoa or cider
- Great for all ages
- Just a couple of these events left this season:
- March 4: Lake Carlos State Park in Alexandria
- March 10: Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley
Get our free mobile app
Indoor events
- Spring Flower Show – Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
- Ends Sunday, Feb. 26
- Theme: Gardening with Nature
- Special emphasis on gardens that benefit birds, bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects
- Get a jump on spring gardening season as you tour 18 vignettes
- Includes a visit to the balmy Meyer-Deats Conservatory, which will be decked out with succulents, orchids and more
- Duluth Women’s Expo – City Side Convention Center
- Saturday, Feb. 25 (in conjunction with Women’s History Month), 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Over 100 exhibitors
- Locally made crafts
- Live music featuring regional musicians
- Presentations on wellness, fashion and more
- Big 10 Women’s Basketball Tournament – Target Center, Minneapolis
- March 1-5
- One of the nation’s most prestigious postseason events
- First time this event has been held outside of Indianapolis since 2015
- Scandinavian Immigrant Culture – Gammelgarden Museum of Scandia
- Saturday, March 4, 1-3 p.m.
- Storytelling, Comedy and Traditional Music
- Features three folk artists, including one who has played the character of Ole at Scandinavian venues for 35 years
- Sherlock Holmes Exhibit at the Minnesota History Center
- Through April 2
- Step into Victorian London and test your powers of observation
- Solve a possible murder
- Learn about forensic science
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot it is available below.