WATCH!! Wayzata Hockey Standout Suspended For Year
FAIRBANKS (WJON News) - A Wayzata High School hockey standout has been suspended for the rest of the season after a fight Saturday night.Tucker Ness, Arizona State Sun Devil Hockey Team,
Dawson Bruneski
Both players were disqualified from the game and the team’s next game. In addition, Ness was suspended from all team activities for the remainder of the season by officials at Arizona State.
Get our free mobile app
Ness played for Wayzata High School through the 2019-2020 season before signing with the Waterloo Black Hawks. He’s in his second year at Arizona State University.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Menards Fined For Docking Worker Pay
- Local Colleges Among State's Most Expensive
- Xcel Retires Unit of Sherco Power Plant